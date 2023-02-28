Royals swim past Burroughs

LANCASTER — The Quartz Hill boys and girls swim teams both defeated Burroughs on Friday at Eastside Pool.
The girls won 106-58 and the boys won 103-67 with both squads earning CIF-Southern Section Division 3 consideration times.
Bethany Burga, Asia Finn, Charlize Garcia and Isabell Drossel teamed up for a consideration time in the 200-yard medley relay. Drossel also posted consideration times in the 200 and 500 freestyle, while Burga saw consideration times in the 200 Individual Medley and the 100 backstroke.
On the boys side, Luke Young, Conner Alvarez, Xander Martin and AJ Petho posted consideration times in the 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay.
Alvarez also had consideration times in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke, while Young had a consideration time in the 500 freestyle.
The Royals open Golden League swimming against Highland on Wednesday at Marie Kerr Pool.
Knight High School graduate Alejandro Huezo earned his first save for UC Davis on Saturday.
The freshman pitcher threw three innings of one-hit ball, allowing just one walk and striking out three, to earn the save and complete a shutout victory for the Aggies in a 4-0 victory over Santa Clara.
Huezo currently has a 1-0 record and 3.86 ERA in two outings. He allowed three runs on six hits with one hit batter and eight strikeouts in four innings of his first appearance on Feb. 19, earning the victory in a 20-4 win over Utah Valley.
The Aggies (3-3) next play at Seattle on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.