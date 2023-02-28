 Skip to main content
High School and College Sports Roundup

Royals swim past Burroughs

LANCASTER — The Quartz Hill boys and girls swim teams both defeated Burroughs on Friday at Eastside Pool.

The girls won 106-58 and the boys won 103-67 with both squads earning CIF-Southern Section Division 3 consideration times.

