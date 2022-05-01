QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill boys volleyball team lost a second-round playoff match to Upland on Saturday in straight sets at Quartz Hill High School.
The Royals lost the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 second-round match 25-9, 25-21, 25-7 to No. 1 seed Upland.
Quartz Hill finishes the season with a 21-10-1 record and won its seventh consecutive Golden League title.
The Royals have just one senior on their team.
Upland improves to 36-3 overall and will face Dos Pueblos in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. Dos Pueblos defeated Palos Verdes in four sets on Saturday.
