Royals sweep to victory

Boys Tennis | CIF-SS Division 5 First Round | Quartz Hill 18, St. Monica Prep 0

QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill boys tennis team bore the famous Antelope Valley winds well and defeated a shorthanded St. Monica Prep 18-0 in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 playoffs on Wednesday at Quartz Hill High.

The Mariners were missing a doubles team, forfeiting those three sets before the match even began. The Royals won all five of the first-round sets and led 8-0, needing just two wins to clinch the match in the second round.

