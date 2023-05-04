Royals sweep to victory

QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill boys tennis team bore the famous Antelope Valley winds well and defeated a shorthanded St. Monica Prep 18-0 in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 playoffs on Wednesday at Quartz Hill High.
The Mariners were missing a doubles team, forfeiting those three sets before the match even began. The Royals won all five of the first-round sets and led 8-0, needing just two wins to clinch the match in the second round.
“Even though they knew (St. Monica Prep) didn’t have a full team, they still came out, played hard and got themselves prepared for the next match,” Quartz Hill coach Jose Guerrero said.
Quartz Hill worked hard in two close matches to secure the shutout.
The Royals’ Syed Islam and Noah Brand won their first set 6-1 at No. 1 doubles, but battled in their second set against St. Monica Prep’s No. 2 doubles team. Eventually, Islam and Brand pulled out the win in a tiebreaker, 7-6 (5) to end the match.
Quartz Hill’s Minh Hoang, playing at No. 3 singles, cruised to a 6-0 victory in his first set.
“I just used that as an opportunity to adapt to the wind, get used to some shots,” he said. “Sometimes I went for the approaches, hit some winners, just tried to warm up.”
But his second opponent put up more of a fight. Hoang trailed 5-3 in the match, but won four straight games to win 7-5.
“Whenever I’m down, it just triggers a fight or flight type of response,” Hoang said. “When I’m down, it’s just like something inside me just wakes up and says, ‘OK, you need to get yourself together.’ Then I just focus on the ball, stick the basics, do whatever I need to do and that’s how I got there.”
Quartz Hill’s No. 1 singles player Kolbe Adams, who was second in the Golden League finals on Saturday, was the only one to play three sets and he won them all by 6-0 scores.
After playing Adams, the Mariners’ No. 1 singles player was injured and forfeited his final two matches.
Zachary Cohn, playing at No. 2 singles for the Royals, and Hoang both benefitted from the forfeits. Cohn won his two sets, 6-2, 6-0.
Nicolas Epling and Danny Campos-Pena won both of their sets at No. 2 doubles, 6-3, 6-1.
“At the beginning, I think we didn’t play the best, but we played pretty good at the end,” Epling said.
Added Campos-Pena: “At least for me, in the beginning, I felt a little discouraged because of CIF. But then once I realized that me and Nick have the strength to actually win, I think that’s when me and him actually began to just like give it our all.”
Epling said the strong wind dying down near the end of the match also helped.
“But we were at an advantage, because we play in this wind all the time,” Campos-Pena said.
They were proud to be able to contribute to the 18-0 sweep.
“I feel pretty excited,” Campos-Pena said. “For me, it’s my last year, and I’d like to come off of it strong. So it’s nice to know that we swept a lot of teams.”
The Royals lost their first-round playoff match in Division 4 last season.
“I feel pretty good just making it past the first round,” Epling said. “I thought it would be a little more of a challenge, because last year we lost in the first round.”
Quartz Hill’s No. 2 doubles team of Golden League champions Eric Dixon and Johnny Hayen also won both of their sets 6-0, 6-2.
Quartz Hill moves on to the second round where they will play on Friday at Whittier, which defeated Workman 14-4 on Wednesday.
“For the second round, hopefully we’ll be able to use what we know, what we’ve learned across the years,” Hoang said. “Supporting each other is something we’ve definitely learned along the way since February. I think that we’ll definitely have a successful season this year for CIF.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.