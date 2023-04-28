Royals sweep into second round

QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill boys volleyball team rebounded from a slow start in its opening set of the playoffs against Jordan.
After the Royals recovered and took their first lead midway through the first set, Quartz Hill never trailed again, pulling away for a straight-set victory 25-17, 25-18, 25-12 against Jordan of Long Beach on Thursday night in a CIF-Southern Section Division 4 first-round playoff match.
Quartz Hill (26-7) will play a second-round match at Tustin High on Saturday. Tustin (17-14) won at Village Christian in four sets in the first round on Thursday.
“Honestly, I don’t think it was our cleanest game that we’ve played,” Quartz Hill coach Ryan Dunham said. “There were moments there, where we went on some good runs, but then we had some kind of brain-fart moments come in there. We can definitely be cleaner than that. In order to keep going, we’re going to have to be cleaner than we were tonight.”
Jordan (7-9) jumped out to a 3-0 lead to start the first set, leading by three points three times before Quartz Hill started to rally.
The Royals tied the set at 7-7, getting two kills by Benjamin Hardani and one by Joseph Bonner.
There were four ties before Quartz Hill took its first lead at 11-10 and never trailed again, in the set or in the match.
“I think we played well,” Quartz Hill senior Nilesh Kumar said. “There’s a lot we need to work on. I think if we’re on the road to a championship, we’ve got to step it up a little more. There’s several times we could have cleaned it up.”
The Royals led by as many as eight points in the opening set.
Hardani had three kills, a block and an ace in the first set, Bonner had two kills, Ryan Rosas and Kumar had one kill apiece and Taysen Ford had a block.
Dunham said it may have been jitters for the playoff opener, but also the flu that has hit the team.
“Also our whole team is sick,” Dunham said. “Something came around our team last week and we’ve got people in and out, so we’re starting to get people back to 100 percent healthy.
“I think there was also possibly at little bit, everybody knows, we haven’t seen this team before. First round playoffs, there might be a little bit of nerves, but this team has been to the playoffs before, so it’s not their first rodeo. I was glad the way that they responded in that first set, after they were down for a little bit. They were able to make a a push.”
Dunham said the Royals were able to rely on its seniors in the first set.
Quartz Hill has 11 returning players, six of which are returning starters, with just two newcomers on the team, losing just one player to graduation from last year.
“A lot of it comes down to our senior leadership,” Dunham said. “They know volleyball is a crazy game. It’s a game of errors. They’re confident in themselves. They know that even if they get down by a few points, they know that we can score points in bunches if we have to.”
Quartz Hill carried the momentum from finishing the first set into the second, jumping out to a 5-0 lead to start the second set.
Bonner and Ford both had kills in the start and Kristian Ramones and Bonner had a block.
The Royals built a seven-point lead, 18-11, before the Panthers rallied to cut it to one, 18-17.
Quartz Hill answered with a 6-0 run, with a kill by Rosas and two aces by Payton Martinez, to put the Royals at set point, which they got on the second attempt.
Rosas and Ford had two kills in the second set.
“As coach said, playoffs is a reset. It’s like a new season on its own, so it’s like the first game of the season,” said Kumar, a third-year varsity player. “First-round jitters. We’re missing a lot of players too. A lot of us are hurt, so we’re just trying to adjust. I think we have a really bright future. We’re just getting back into it and we’re ready to win this championship.”
Quartz Hill jumped out to a 4-0 lead to start the third set, on an ace by Daren Rosas and a kill by Ramones.
The Royals eventually build a double-digit lead, 19-9, the first of the match and pulled away down the stretch, getting two kills by Hardani, a kill by Ramones, an ace by Martinez and a block by Ryan Rosas and Hardani.
Bonner had a kill on set and match point.
Hardaini had three blocks and two kills in the third set, Ryan Rosas had two kills and two blocks, Kumar had three kills and a block, Ramones had three kills, Martinez and Daren Rosas each had an ace, Bonner had a kill and a block and Ford had a block.
Quartz Hill won its eighth consecutive Golden League title this season and is ranked No. 7 in Division 4, after reaching No. 2 early in the season.
Quartz Hill lost a Division 3 second-round playoff match last season. The Royals advanced to the Division 3 championship match in 2019.
“The next step is to get through the next round and see if we can make it to the quarters,” Dunham said.
Jordan was the fourth-place team from the Moore League.
“I think we played pretty well,” Jordan coach Andy Lane said. “We were just overmatched. They were a high-quality team. We had to travel to Malibu on Tuesday. We won a wild card. Then we traveled three hours out here, but I think even if we had been fresh, they were a better team than us. They were better coached as well, I think.”
