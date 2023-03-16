Royals sweep Bulldogs

QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill boys volleyball team probably doesn’t need to demonstrate it is the team to beat for the Golden League title this season, having won seven consecutive league titles.
The Royals showed why they are the favorites again this season, beating Highland in straight sets 25-19, 25-16, 25-12 in a Golden League match at Quartz Hill High School on Wednesday night.
Quartz Hill improves to 12-2 overall and 5-0 in league. The Royals were ranked No. 2 in this week’s CIF-Southern Section Division 4 poll.
“I think we played good,” said Quartz Hill senior Riley Wheeler, a four-year varsity player. “We limited our errors and we played consistent. We’re warming up. I have a lot of hope for the future to come, because we’re coming together more as a team each game.”
Highland (3-7, 3-2) finished second in league for the second consecutive year last season and was one of three teams entering Wednesday with just one loss in league play.
Quartz Hill led by as many as nine points in the opening set, 23-14.
Highland appeared to cut the deficit to four when Quartz Hill had set point for the fourth time, but the official reversed a decision, giving the Royals set point.
Quartz Hill coach Ryan Dunham said the Royals focused a game plan against Highland senior Cameron Taylor.
“I thought they did well,” Dunham said. “We’ve been working the last two days on a specific game plan. We came and I thought we executed our game plan to about 90 percent today. It was a good job by the boys in sticking with it.
‘We knew what Highland was going to bring. We knew that they had their big one hitter. Our game plan was to try to game plan for him and how to defend him. We knew he was going to get his kills, but we wanted to limit how he got his kills. We didn’t want him to get easy kills and he definitely had to work for it tonight.”
There were three ties at the start of the second set before Quartz Hill took a 4-3 lead on a kill by Wheeler, a lead the Royals would not relinquish for the remainder of the second set or the third.
“Early on, I think we’re doing really well,” Dunham said. “We’ve played in a couple of tough tournaments. We’ve played in Vegas. Saw some really tough teams from out of state. They’ve been getting better every day. The goal that we have in this program is to get one to two percent better every single day.”
Joseph Bonner and Ben Hardani both had three kills and a block in the second set for the Royals, Wheeler had two kills and a block and Kristian Ramones had two kills.
Quartz Hill led by as many as eight points in the second set, 23-15, on a block by Bonner and Taysen Ford.
The Royals led the entire third set, jumping out to a 5-0 lead, getting back-to-back aces by Nilesh Kumar.
The Bulldogs cut the deficit to four, 11-7, on a kill by junior Diego De La O Santillan, but that would be as close as Highland would get.
Highland appeared to cut the deficit to six later on in the set, but a point was reversed again and instead Quartz Hill took an 18-10 lead and eventually the first double-digit lead of the match, 20-10.
Wheeler finished with two kills in the third set, Bonner had two blocks and a kill and Ford had a block, an ace and a kill.
The Royals have 11 returning players, six of which are returning starters, and only two newcomers.
“This is pretty much the same team from last year,” Dunham said.
Quartz Hill only lost one player to graduation: Marcus Bonner, the Golden League MVP last season.
The six returning starters are Kumar, Payton Martinez, Ford, Ramones, Hardani and Ryan Rosas.
Experience comes with expectations for the Royals.
“It does come with expectations, but honestly every game I’m looking forward to and I love playing. Only good pressure,” Wheeler said. “Hoping for a CIF ring this season.”
Quartz Hill lost a Division 3 second round playoff match last season. The Royals advanced to the Division 3 championship match in 2019, losing to Peninsula in four sets in the title match.
Quartz Hill will host Valencia today and host Knight on Friday before traveling to the Dos Pueblos Tournament on Saturday.
“This is our gauntlet week,” Dunham said. “It is a brutal week.”
The Royals have already played in a tournament in Las Vegas.
“We’ve been performing very well, especially in our Vegas Tournament,” Wheeler said. “That was a great few days.”
The league title last season came down to the final match of the regular season between Quartz Hill and Highland, both entering the final league match with 12-1 records. The Royals swept the match, 25-19, 25-23, 25-19.
The Bulldogs were coming off a straight-set win over Lancaster 25-19, 25-22, 25-14, on Friday.
“Last Friday was the most excited I’ve been for any team I’ve coached, football, softball, basketball, baseball, you name it, since we were in the Centennial game at AV, when I coached offense,” said Highland first-year coach David Stowe, who took over the program late. “The Eastside/AV game. That was a big game. That was the last time I felt like that. My team came out to play. These guys know what they’re capable of and our biggest enemy is us. We give away a lot of points sometimes when we shouldn’t be.
“Quartz Hill came with it tonight. They played their butts off. They did everything they needed to do. I have to hand it to them. We knew coming in they are the biggest team to beat out here. I’m not taking anything away from what they did, they played their game. They played like we did last week and we didn’t step up to the plate. But we’ll be back. We’re just coming together. This is just one of those games where we just kind of sat around and watched each other play.”
Stowe previously coach girls volleyball when he lived in Nebraska.
“Anybody can win right now, I have nothing but respect for Quartz Hill, Lancaster, all these teams right now,” Stowe said. “This is my first time coaching out here for volleyball in the Golden League and I think it’s great. Being a football coach, I just don’t feel that boys volleyball gets enough credit. This is a hell of a tough game to play, probably the toughest game there is, for team sports. If everybody is not on their game, we’re not going to win, as you can see tonight, we can’t win with one player.
“Our guys are good guys. I love these guys to death. I just want them to continue doing what they’re doing.”
Highland will host Eastside on Friday.
