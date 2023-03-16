 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
High School Boys Volleyball | Golden League: Quartz Hill 3, Highland 0

Royals sweep Bulldogs

Quartz Hill stays unbeaten in league play

  • 0

QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill boys volleyball team probably doesn’t need to demonstrate it is the team to beat for the Golden League title this season, having won seven consecutive league titles.

The Royals showed why they are the favorites again this season, beating Highland in straight sets 25-19, 25-16, 25-12 in a Golden League match at Quartz Hill High School on Wednesday night.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.