Royals stunned in OT

QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill boys soccer players could only sit on their bench and watch as Artesia celebrated a CIF championship on Nicholson Field at Quartz Hill High School on Saturday night.
Artesia scored a golden goal two minutes into the first overtime period in the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 Championship match, beating Quartz Hill 1-0.
“It’s hard to put it into words,” Quartz Hill senior team captain Evan Kurian said. “The whole time you’re thinking of celebrating and making history. In the back of your mind, you know there’s always a thought of losing in the finals, but you don’t know what to expect until you go through it. It’s going to take some time to get over it, but at the end of the day, I’m proud of my team. We made history just being here. It’s definitely not what we wanted. We’re not satisfied with that.
“I guess this game represents life in a way. You’ve got to respond the right way and learn from it. Grow from it. It’s the only thing you can do.”
Quartz Hill (14-5-4) was trying to win its second championship. The Royals (then-Rebels) won the Division 1 championship in 2002.
Artesia (24-1-1) won its first championship in program history in its first title game appearance, as the No. 3 seed in the division. Quartz Hill was unranked.
Artesia senior Raul Pantoja headed in a loose ball in front of the Quartz Hill net, after an initial header by junior Juan Valadez, from a throw-in by junior Alejandro Robles in the second minute of the first overtime.
“In that moment, right there, Artesia was just the better team,” Quartz Hill junior goalie Xander Jakeway said. “I tell you right now, we could have had it, but they found an open space and we didn’t cover.”
The shock of the sudden goal stunned the Royals and the sizable Quartz Hill crowd, while igniting a wild celebration by the Artesia players and large contingency of visiting fans.
“They just took advantage of the play,” Quartz Hill junior Ari Chung said. “They wanted it more. They knew their strengths and they stuck to it.”
Many of the Quartz Hill players fell to the ground before going to a team huddle and then accepting the runner-up plaque.
“It was a tough game,” Quartz Hill coach Charles Gordon said. “Both teams played really well. Artesia has got a great program. They run it really well. Our boys, they stepped up to the test. They fought hard, but now they’ve just got to keep their heads up high. We’ve got to go play next Tuesday.
“Sometimes the ball doesn’t bounce our way and tonight that happened. We’re going to keep our heads high and we’re going to get it back and Tuesday we play.”
The CIF Regional Championship brackets will be released by the CIF State today and the first round of the Southern California Regionals begin on Tuesday.
“We didn’t play bad, but I wouldn’t say it was our best,” Chung said. “We had some little mistakes here and there that in games like this you can’t have. We’ll clean it up for the next one.”
The Pioneers came close to breaking through in the 69th minute.
Jakeway deflected a shot on a free kick from 55 yards and Artesia senior Jose Gudino chipped in the loose ball from just a few yards out, but an Artesia player collided with Jakeway, who remained on the ground for several minutes, and the official waved off the goal.
“Today, we came out. We fought our hearts out until the very end,” Jakeway said. “Artesia, they’re a great school. They came out. They got the best of us in overtime. It happens, but we played our hearts out.
“I think, myself and my back line, we just had to remember. We had to think how far we’ve come. We had to push through the pain. We can’t give up. We have to keep going.”
The Royals had one of their best chances in the 59th minute on a free kick from 60 yards.
After Artesia sophomore goalie Daniel Zamarripa deflected the ball, Chung contested for the loose ball with Zamarripa and the Artesia defense and was unable to get a shot.
“I’m thinking about what I could have done better,” Chung said. “I feel like I could have played a little bit harder. Help the team out a little more. They got the best of us and we got the play in regionals.”
The Royals were unable to get a clean shot on a free kick from 12 yards in the 53rd minute after Quartz Hill sophomore Cameron Harris was fouled just outside the box.
Harris was one of Quartz Hill’s defenders who were able to clear the ball out from in front of the Quartz Hill goal throughout the game.
Harris cleared a ball in front of the Quartz Hill net in the fourth minute.
Quartz Hill had a shot in the first minute of the game, as senior Jayden White had a header go high off a throw-in from Chung.
Both teams had some of their best opportunities on throw-ins, including in overtime.
“They had a good long throw and we had a good long throw. We knew it was going to come to a set play, which it did,” Artesia fifth-year coach Octavio Marquez said. “We probably had 10 to 12 throw-ins. We weren’t able to capitalize, but in OT we were able to put one in.”
The Pioneers had previously only advanced to the semifinals.
“We’re a team that likes to touch the ball. We weren’t able to do that the first half,” Marquez said. “We just try to secure back, defensively. Try to send balls up.”
It was the second consecutive match that went to overtime for the Royals, who scored in overtime in a 1-0 victory at Crossroads in the semifinals.
Quartz Hill, which had all of its playoff games decided by one goal, won on penalty kicks in the first round, defeating Pasadena Poly 5-4 in a shootout after finishing in a 1-1 tie in regulation.
Quartz Hill won its first
championship 20 years ago and several members of that undefeated team were at the game and took part in a brief ceremony honoring them at halftime.
