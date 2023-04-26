Royals strike first in Golden League battle with Bulldogs

PALMDALE — The Quartz Hill baseball team displayed a team effort on Tuesday afternoon that has exemplified its play during the season.
The Royals had a solid pitching performance by junior starting pitcher Ismael Quintero, a flawless defense behind him and a balanced offense in a 5-1 victory at Highland High School.
The victory gave Quartz Hill (24-3, 13-0) sole possession of first place, after being tied with Highland for first for the entire season, a share of the league championship and a shot to clinch the title outright — its 10th consecutive league title — in the regular-season finale against Highland (19-4-1, 12-1) on Thursday.
“We’ve been playing as a team the whole season,” Quartz Hill coach Aaron Kavanagh said. “We asked Ismael to start the biggest game of the year and he had his best game of the year. It was just a great team effort.”
The Royals have won nine consecutive league titles, having won the crown outright last season, beating Highland 8-0 in the regular-season finale last year.
Quartz Hill scored three runs in the top of the third inning to take a lead it would not relinquish, on two hits, two walks and a hit batter.
Quartz Hill junior catcher Esteban Sepulveda led off the inning with a single and seniors Logan Reddemann and Andrew Galindo both drew walks to load the bases with no outs.
Junior Owen Rice was hit by a pitch with one out to force in a run and junior Jeffrey Kavanagh hit a double to the right-center field fence to drive in two runs.
“I think we really came out and showed up,” Sepulveda said. “We did what we could and swung the bats how we usually do. Played defense how we usually do. Ismael Quintero absolutely showed and threw amazing.”
Ismael Quintero threw a complete game for the Royals, giving up one run on five hits and one walk, striking out 11 in seven innings.
“I feel really good about how I threw,” Ismael Quintero said. “Definitely a big confidence boost. I struggled at the beginning of the year and for coach Kavanagh to have confidence in me to go out there and throw. Definitely a good one.
“Big game. Definitely felt a little bit of pressure, when I saw a little bit of a crowd, but I didn’t let it get to me. After the first inning, I was dialed in and ready to go. Definitely having all the guys behind me, my defense. They have all the confidence in me, letting me know, ‘Hey, I’ve got your back. Let’s just play some ball and have fun.’”
Highland did not have more than one hit in any inning and scored on a leadoff home run by junior Caleb Montemayor in the fourth inning.
“He threw down and away,” Aaron Kavanagh said. “He pounded the strike zone like we talked about, throwing strikes. The home run is a solo. The ball in the gap was a solo. He’s not giving up multiple runners because he’s not walking guys. I’m just proud of him today.”
Highland senior Jakob Rodriguez-Katz led off the bottom of the first with a double, but Quintero struck out the next three batters.
Quintero retired the side in order in the second and fifth innings and struck out two batters in three innings, including the final two in the seventh to end the game.
“I think we played really well,” Quintero said. “We definitely came out. I think our guys were focused today. We knew it was a big game, so our sticks were definitely there. All credit to Esteban for calling the game. He definitely helped me out there. All credit to coach Kavanagh for having all the confidence in giving me the ball to start.”
The Quartz Hill defense did not commit an error and turned an inning-ending 4-6-3 double play to end the sixth inning.
“I think we could have done better,” Montemayor said. “I think that our team was just in our heads the whole game pretty much. There was a couple moments where we had momentum, you could say. I would say, for the most part, every time somebody comes to the dugout, heads down, pouting. Maybe if we could get out of our heads on Thursday it would be better.
“I would say the mental approach and also more team at-bats. Like first inning, our leadoff batter got on and the next three guys struck out. Team at-bats and stringing hits together create runs.”
Quartz Hill added a run in the fourth inning to take a 4-0 lead.
Quartz Hill senior leadoff batter Anthony Jones led off the inning with a single and scored on a double by Sepulveda, who finished 4-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI.
The Highland defense turned its lone double play, starting with a line drive to the pitcher, to limit the scoring in the inning.
The Royals added a run in the fifth inning on three hits and a walk.
Rice led off the inning with a single and, after advancing to third with two outs, scored on a single by senior Brady Larsen.
Quartz Hill left the bases loaded in the fifth, as senior relief pitcher Carter Wood struck out the final batter of the inning.
The Highland defense also rose to the challenge in the game, as two different outfielders threw out runners at the plate, preventing two more runs.
Rice hit a one-out double for Quartz Hill in the second inning, but was thrown out at home trying to score on a single by Jeffrey Kavanagh on a throw from junior left fielder Christian Arreola to catcher Erick Holman.
Quartz Hill senior Jonathan Osegueda reached on a fielder’s choice and tried to score from second on a single by Sepulveda, but was thrown out at home on a throw from junior right fielder Luke Manzano to end the inning.
“They competed,” Highland assistant coach Daniel Gorman said. “They competed. I would say we were possibly a little tight on the mound. Our pitching is usually a lot more reliable than it was today, but they competed.
“Not to say it’s a big deal, but we went seven. We took them seven innings. They’ve been getting away with some five-inning games, just as we have. We gave them a full game, so we’re proud of them for that.”
Both Jeffrey Kavanagh and Rice finished with two hits for the Royals. Rice was 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI and Jeffrey Kavanagh was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Quartz Hill outhit Highland 10-5.
Montemayor was 2-for-3 for the Bulldogs, who have a chance to share the league title with Quartz Hill with a win on Thursday.
“Just believe in themselves, that’s all,” Gorman said of Thursday’s finale. “They work hard. They have talent. They just have to believe in themselves. That’s all. It’s that simple.”
Highland won its lone Golden League title in 1999.
“I’m excited for Thursday,” Sepulveda said. “I’m excited to play home and have our crowd out there. It was great. We’re ready. We’re ready to go.”
It is the second straight season the two teams competed for the league title with a two-game series in the final week of the regular season.
Highland won the first game in the series last season, 7-4 at Highland, to force a tie for first place with one game remaining. Quartz Hill won the finale at home, 8-0, to clinch the league championship.
“We’re going to have a huge crowd and a lot of energy, more energy there,” said Quintero, a second-year varsity player. “We’ll be going into the next game with a lot more confidence. We’re trying to take the series this time. We don’t want to share, trying to be selfish this time. We’re going to go in there and look for another W.”
The Royals have won 22 consecutive games after a 2-3 start to the season.
“We just want to keep winning,” Aaron Kavanagh said. “We know we have that first goal taken care of. We just want to keep winning, stay hot going into the payoffs.
“We’ve gone eight games without Logan. This is a great team. They pull for each other. They work for each other. They’re just a great team.”
Aaron Kavanagh said senior starting pitcher Logan Reddemann is “dinged up.”
The CIF-Southern Section playoff brackets will be released on Monday.
Quartz Hill is ranked No. 7 in this week’s Division 2 poll, while Highland is ranked No. 10 in Division 3.
