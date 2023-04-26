 Skip to main content
High School Baseball | Golden League: Quartz Hill 5, Highland 1

Royals strike first in Golden League battle with Bulldogs

PALMDALE — The Quartz Hill baseball team displayed a team effort on Tuesday afternoon that has exemplified its play during the season.

The Royals had a solid pitching performance by junior starting pitcher Ismael Quintero, a flawless defense behind him and a balanced offense in a 5-1 victory at Highland High School.

