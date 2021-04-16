QUARTZ HILL — Many things are different about this season for girls tennis in the Golden League.
An abbreviated season in the spring, instead of the fall, with no preseason matches.
There is one familiar theme: a dominant Quartz Hill.
The Royals remained undefeated with a 15-3 win over Knight on Thursday at Quartz Hill High, handing the Hawks (3-1) their first loss.
“They’re just so happy to be on the court,” Quartz Hill coach Liz Litchfield said.
“I miss being at school and having my senior year, so coming out on the court is something that I can do,” said senior Brooke Faulk, half of the Royals’ No. 1 doubles team.
Faulk and her partner, sophomore Skylar Antoniewicz, were one of two Quartz Hill doubles teams to sweep their three sets.
Faulk and Antoniewicz finished 6-1, 6-0, 6-0.
“I feel like we did really well,” said Faulk, a third-year varsity player.
Faulk and Antoniewicz are in their second season playing as a pair.
“I’ve seen improvement from her and as a team,” Faulk said.
“We get used to each other’s movements and how we hit,” Antoniewicz said.
The team of Faulk and Antoniewicz are an indication of how different school has become.
Faulk is back on campus, while Antoniewicz is still doing classes virtually.
“I miss sports and stuff, so it’s been fun,” Faulk said.
While the two teams were playing on the Quartz Hill tennis courts, the Quartz Hill baseball team was playing Lancaster in the adjacent field, something the girls tennis players have never experienced before this season.
Something else familiar about this season has been the play of Quartz Hill’s top two singles players.
Senior Riley Johnson, the No. 1 singles, and Mia Ogebe, No. 2, are both undefeated this season and both swept their sets against Knight.
Johnson finished 6-0, 6-0, 6-0.
“I feel that I played well, despite the wind, double faulting a couple of times,” Johnson said. “I played well.
“It’s kind of heartbreaking because this is my senior and this is it. There is no more high school tennis. I don’t get to be a family with these girls anymore. It’s very bittersweet.”
Johnson said she was able to continue practicing during the extended offseason.
“I was out almost every day with one of my coaches and I’ve improved a lot since last season,” Johnson said.
Ogebe finished 6-1, 6-1, 6-1.
Quartz Hill’s No. 3 singles, Kesey Moholi, won one set, when Knight’s Sabrina Bulsombut suffered a leg injury while trailing 5-3 and had to retire in the final set of the match.
Knight No. 1 singles player Lizeth Dimas won one match 6-2 and Knight No. 3 singles Jenny Avila won a match 6-3.
“Our girls are pretty good,” Knight coach James Jutila said. “I like their desire to practice. They just don’t have as much experience as the Quartz Hill team. Experience prior to high school makes a huge difference. Our girls have a fun attitude and are fun to work with.
“I can’t complain one bit. I’m very happy with their desire to play and they give their best.”
Litchfield said she was trying new combinations with an eye towards the postseason.
There are three league matches remaining in the regular season, but the Golden League singles and doubles qualifying tournament will be on May 1 at Antelope Valley High.
The CIF-Southern Section playoffs would start with wild-card matches on May 11.
“Today we tried out a couple of different formats with our doubles,” Litchfield said. “This is encouraging for postseason to see depth.”
Litchfield said the No. 2 and 3 doubles teams for the Royals were both playing together for the first time on Thursday.
Litchfield said she was pleased how both teams got better on the second and third sets.
The Quartz Hill No. 2 doubles team of Naia Smithley and Kyndall Segale won three sets, 6-2, 6-0, 6-4.
The No. 3 team of Elizabeth Leweung and Kate McPherson won two sets, 6-2, 7-5.
Knight’s No. 1 doubles team of Zubaida Morataya and Bianca Gonzalez won one match, 6-2.
Jutila credited Morataya and Gonzalez, team captains who help run warmups, among other things.
