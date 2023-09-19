Royals stay on top

LANCASTER — The Quartz Hill girl’s flag football team faced a challenge to start its Golden League game on Monday at Lancaster High.
The Royals overcame some early setbacks, rallying from a first-half deficit to score 19 unanswered points in a 19-6 league win over Lancaster.
Quartz Hill improves to 5-2 overall and remains undefeated in league at 2-0, while Lancaster falls to 1-1 overall and in league.
“I thought we did great,” Quartz Hill junior quarterback Enedina Sepulveda said. “We made all our passes, caught the ball, ran the ball. Me and my center were in sync today.”
Sepulveda threw two touchdowns, the first to give the Royals the lead in the first half, and finished with 204 total yards.
Quartz Hill turned the ball over on the first play of the game, as a pass was tipped and intercepted by Lancaster sophomore Nalaeyah Perry.
The Quartz Hill defense rose to the challenge, as Lancaster advanced the ball to the 3-yard line, but turned the ball over on downs with an incomplete pass in the end zone.
The Royals then experienced their own frustration in the red zone. Quartz Hill moved the ball 72 yards to the Lancaster 5-yard line, but had three straight incomplete passes to the end zone, with the Eagles’ defense playing good coverage in the end zone.
“The ladies played well,” Lancaster coach Samuel Sherman said. “It was going to be a tough team. I was telling them that all week. ‘It’s going to be a tough team. It’s going to be a tough game.’
“Came out and got the first play and we didn’t capitalize on it. That hurt us a little bit, kind of slowed us, took some momentum back, as they stopped us from scoring there. Outside of that, they came and they fought hard. We battled. We had to battle back. They’re a good team. You can’t deny that. Went and watched them on a Saturday and they were good then and they’re just as good now, if not better now. Well-coached and everything.”
Lancaster scored on its second possession of the game, as sophomore quarterback Ambriah Price threw a short pass to sophomore Alena Wilson, who eluded a few tackles and flew down the Lancaster sideline for a 51-yard touchdown and an early 6-0 Eagles’ lead.
“I feel like we did good,” Wilson said. “We could have done a little bit better, like even before they started running.”
Quartz Hill was able to answer quickly, seizing the momentum of the game.
The Royals used two runs by senior Brandee Hollins, the reigning Golden League 100-meter champion, to move into Lancaster territory and Sepulveda threw a 37-yard touchdown to junior Taylor Meece with four minutes and 51 seconds remaining in the first half.
Hollins scored on the 1-point conversion with a run to give Quartz Hill a 7-6 lead.
“I thought we did amazing,” Sepulveda said. “Much better than how we did this past weekend. We made our adjustments and we were mentally ready. We were ready. Lancaster was talking. They were talking a lot of smack before the game, so we just wanted it a lot more. They were good. All of them had speed. All of them could catch the ball. Their quarterback was pretty good. They ran the ball a lot, which was kind of hard on our defense, but we caught up. We managed to hold it down on defense.”
Quartz Hill scored on its next drive, the Royals’ final possession of the first half, getting a short field after Lancaster was stopped going for it on fourth down at midfield.
Sepulveda completed a 29-yard pass to Meece to put the Royals at the 10-yard line and Hollins scored on a 3-yard touchdown run with 43 seconds remaining, taking a 13-6 lead into halftime.
“I couldn’t be more proud of them,” Quartz Hill coach Dean Miller said. “They put it together on both sides of the ball. Offense moved the ball. Defense stopped the ball. They really played together as a team.”
The Lancaster defense stopped Quartz Hill on the Royals’ first drive of the second half, as Wilson intercepted a Quartz Hill pass at the 1-yard line.
The Eagles were unable to capitalize on the turnover, the second of the game for the Royals.
Quartz Hill did capitalize on its second drive, and final drive, of the second half.
The Royals capped a five-play, 55-yard drive with Sepulveda throwing a 10-yard touchdown pass to junior Brooklyn Christensen. Sepulveda completed passes of 13 and 27 yards on the scoring drive.
Sepulveda completed 9-of-17 passes for 164 yards and had four carries for 40 yards.
Meece, the Golden League Goalkeeper of the Year last season in girls soccer, had five catches for 104 yards.
Hollins had 37 yards rushing on seven carries.
“They’re getting more comfortable with the plays and running the routes and catching the ball and knowing where everyone is on a certain play,” Miller said. “Early on, it was kind of disjointed. Everyone is just running their route. Now they’re starting to see the big picture. It’s coming together and they’re able to move the ball a lot easier.
“Defensively, they’re picking up on things quicker. They’re adjusting quicker. This is our seventh game and you could tell. There’s been improvement, steady improvement every game.”
The Quartz Hill defense sealed the victory on the final play of the game, as Lancaster advanced the ball to the Quartz Hill 17-yard line, but Quartz Hill senior Alyssa Bevan intercepted a pass on the final play.
Price completed 10-of-19 passes for 158 yards with Wilson catching seven passes for 115 yards.
Lancaster junior Kaleah Florence rushed for 56 yards on six carries, sophomore Kiarra Bryant had five carries for 20 yards and the Eagles had 17 combined carries for 84 yards.
Lancaster barely outgained Quartz Hill in total yards 242-241.
While it was the seventh game for Quartz Hill, which went 1-2 in a tournament on Saturday with a 31-0 win over Eastside, Lancaster was playing just its second game of the season.
“No preseason. I think we had two scrimmages that weren’t too much,” Sherman said. “Lack of experience. I think my girls are really good. Even on my part, as a coach, it’s lack of experience. I learn a new rule every day. Last week, I learned you have to have four people on the line of scrimmage. This week, I learned that a pitch backwards is not a run play and that’s just different for me. I came from football and that’s considered a run. So in the no-run zone they had two plays that I didn’t know they could do and I wasn’t prepared for that. That’s a matter of me going back to the drawing board and preparing a little bit better and getting to know the new rule book. I chalk that up to me too not knowing something as well.”
Although Wilson is coming to flag football from another sport, like many of the players on field on Monday and in her case basketball, she has had a love for football, but has been unable to play.
“I just wanted to try something new, different,” Wilson said. “All my brothers play football. I just watched them play and my dad wouldn’t let me play tackle football. Someone at school said they were playing flag, so I just came out and showed them what I can do. I learned from my brothers.”
Both Lancaster and Quartz Hill will travel to the L.A. Rams Jamboree at Loyola Marymount University on Saturday. Both will play three games in the tournament.
Lancaster will host Littlerock on Monday, when Quartz Hill hosts Knight, as Golden League play resumes.
