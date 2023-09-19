 Skip to main content
Girls Flag Football | Golden League: Quartz Hill 19, Lancaster 6

Royals stay on top

Quartz Hill takes down Lancaster

LANCASTER — The Quartz Hill girl’s flag football team faced a challenge to start its Golden League game on Monday at Lancaster High.

The Royals overcame some early setbacks, rallying from a first-half deficit to score 19 unanswered points in a 19-6 league win over Lancaster.

