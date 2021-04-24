QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill baseball team posted its third shutout of the week and second over Knight as the Royals defeated the Hawks 10-0 in five innings on Friday.
Justin Freiberg hit his second three-run homer against Knight this week for the Royals (9-2, 3-1 Golden League).
Quartz Hill’s Anthony Jones finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Gus Swaner was 3-for-3 with an RBI.
Ryan Reddemann pitched four strong innings for the Royals, allowing just two hits and two walks while striking out seven in the shutout.
Jonathan Martinez and Tommy Reyes both hit singles for the Hawks (3-6, 2-2).
Quartz Hill 14, Palmdale 0
(Thursday)
QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill baseball team defeated Palmdale 14-0 in five innings in a Golden League game at Quartz Hill High on Thursday.
Owen Izzo led the Royals (8-2) with three hits, three RBIs and a run scored.
Gus Swaner and Andrew Galindo both had two hits apiece. Swaner hit a home run, drove in three runs and scored twice and Galindo scored two runs.
Dominick Lee and Brady Larsen both threw two scoreless innings for the Royals and Colin Stout threw one scoreless inning. Lee struck out three and did not give up any hits, Larsen struck out two, as did Stout.
The Royals outhit the Falcons 12-3.
Highland 11, Eastside 5
PALMDALE — The Highland baseball team defeated Eastside 11-5 to remain in first place in the Golden League on Friday.
The Bulldogs (8-2, 4-0 GL) smacked three home runs in the game. Michael Carger Jr. hit one and had three RBIs and pitcher Carter Wood really helped himself out with two homers and three RBIs.
Austin Schaefer went 2-for-4 for Highland, while Shea Lewis finished 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Wood allowed five runs, four earned, on six hits and one walk with six strikeouts in seven innings.
Foley (no first name reported) led the Lions () with a 2-for-3 performance at the plate.
Boys Basketball
Paraclete 71, Serrano 38
LANCASTER — The Paraclete boys basketball team defeated visiting Serrano 71-38 thanks to double-doubles by Amado Coleman and Luke Cramer.
Coleman led the Spirits (3-0) with 25 points and 11 rebounds, while Cramer followed with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Dylan Cox added 11 points.
“The guys played great team defense and shared the ball offensively,” Paraclete coach Newton Chelette said. “On-the-floor communication was good. I’m just really proud of how they play together.”
The Spirits play a non-league game at Rosamond on Wednesday before opening Gold Coast League play at Brentwood on Friday.
Girls Basketball
Knight 38, Eastside 37
LANCASTER — The Knight girls basketball team eked out a thrilling 38-37 victory over Eastside thanks to a 3-pointer by Blessing McBride with just six seconds left in the Golden League game on Friday.
McBride led the Hawks (4-2) with 15 points and three steals and added seven rebounds. Riley Asp put in 12 points with seven rebounds and Amia Tate scored six points with 14 rebounds and five assists.
Eastside (0-4) was down 22-14 at halftime, but outscored Knight 11-4 in the third quarter to get back in the game.
