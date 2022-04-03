SIMI VALLEY — The Quartz Hill baseball team defeated Grace Brethren 5-0 in the El Camino Tournament on Saturday at Grace Brethren High School.
Quartz Hill sophomore starting pitcher Isaac Quintero threw a complete game shutout for the Royals, giving up six hits and no walks, while striking out eight.
Quartz Hill senior Jayden Steinhurst was 2-for-3 with a double and a run and junior Jonathan Osegueda was 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
The Royals improve to 12-6 overall and are 6-0 in the Golden League.
Isaac Quintero and his twin brother Ismael combined to throw 12 innings this week, giving up a combined eight hits, no walks and struck out 16 batters in their two starts.
