Girls Flag Football | Golden League: Quartz Hill 19, Palmdale 0

Royals shut out Falcons in Golden League opener

Contributed photo

Quartz Hill’s Taylor Meece (24) runs with the ball against Vasquez on Saturday at Quartz Hill High. The Royals won 33-19 and turned around and beat Palmdale 19-0 on Monday to win their Golden League opener.

PALMDALE — The Quartz Hill girls flag football team won its second game in three days, opening Golden League play with a 19-0 victory over Palmdale on Monday at Palmdale High School.

The Royals also defeated Vasquez 33-19 in a non-league game on Saturday.

