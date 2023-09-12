Royals shut out Falcons in Golden League opener

PALMDALE — The Quartz Hill girls flag football team won its second game in three days, opening Golden League play with a 19-0 victory over Palmdale on Monday at Palmdale High School.
The Royals also defeated Vasquez 33-19 in a non-league game on Saturday.
Quartz Hill (3-0, 1-0 GL) got on the board just before halftime against the Falcons (2-3, 0-1) when Brandee Hollins took a short pass from quarterback Enedina Sepulveda and evaded tackles until she reached the end zone for a 28-yard score. Hollins then ran in the extra point to make it 7-0.
Hollins also had two interceptions, including a pick-six she returned 61 yards near the end of the game.
Sepulveda finished 9-for-21 with two touchdown passes and a couple of interceptions. Her other touchdown pass went to Alyssa Bevan for 20 yards in the second half.
Bevan also had an interception in the game.
Palmdale was held to five yards rushing and 115 yards passing.
In Saturday’s game, the Royals trailed 19-16 at halftime. But a large partisan crowd, which included the Quartz Hill football team, helped boost the Royals in the second half where they rallied for a 33-19 victory.
Quartz Hill backup quarterback Harper Haymond threw 250 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions.
Taylor Meece caught three of those passes and Hollins had the other and rushed for a score.
Hollins had 98 receiving yards and Meece had 138 receiving yards.
Kennedi Redd also rushed for a 10-yard touchdown for the Royals.
The Quartz Hill defense held Vasquez to 15 rushing yards and 20 passing yards in the second half.
Hollins and Cindia DeLaLuz Gaytan had interceptions in the second half.
“The best thing so far about this team is the girls don’t give up,” Quartz Hill coach Dean Miller said. “They fire back. They have a lot of heart and tenacity. They are fun to coach.”
Mackenzie Van Ornum opened up the scoring for Vasquez with a 60-yard touchdown pass from Brooklyn Berger.
Hartley Lundquist also had two touchdown catches for the Mustangs.
“Unfortunately, in the second half we missed some turnover opportunities with some dropped interceptions and they took advantage of it,” Vasquez coach Anthony Salsedo said. “Our offense suffered the second half as we were missing four girls and had multiple offensive players filling in extra reps on defense. I was proud of our girls overall play and think if one or two things (went) our way and we could have won that game.”
