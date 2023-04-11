Royals show depth in victory

SANTA CLARITA — The Quartz Hill baseball team won its 16th straight game with an impressive 6-2 victory against Hart on Saturday in Santa Clarita.
The Royals finished 3-0 last week without using their ace Logan Reddemann.
The three pitchers who threw on Saturday had pitched 0.1 innings all season. Junior Ozzy Sanchez, senior Preston White and junior Jeffrey Kavanagh combined to allow just two hits and two runs, one earned. Kavanagh pitched the final 3.1 innings to pick up his first victory of the season.
The game was tied at 1 before the Royals broke out for three runs in the fifth and added two more in the sixth.
Andrew Galindo was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for the Royals, while Reddemann hit a triple and drove in a run, Anthony Jones had a hit and two RBIs and Esteban Sepulveda and Owen Rice each had a hit and an RBI.
Quartz Hill is now 17-3 overall and 10-3 in non-league games, which includes wins over Valencia, Granada Hills, Hart, Saugus, Ventura and Sylmar.
The Royals play Antelope Valley in a two-game Golden League series on Wednesday and Friday and take on Saugus on the road on Thursday.
PALMDALE — The Highland baseball team defeated Norte Vista 10-0 in a tournament game on Saturday at Highland High.
Highland pitchers Carter Wood, Jacob Badillo and William Paxton combined on a no-hitter. Wood picked up the win, striking out three in four innings and hitting one batter. Badillo and Paxton struck out two batters each.
Caleb Montemayor and Jacob Rodriguez-Katz each went 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Bulldogs (14-3-1), while Erick Holman was 2-for-3, Paxton hit a triple and drove in two runs and Chris Barriga had a hit and an RBI.
Highland returns to Golden League play at Lancaster on Wednesday and hosts the Eagles on Friday.
