Royals send four to CIF

PALMDALE — For the fourth straight year, Quartz Hill senior Kylie Warner will be going to CIF Individuals.
Warner and three of her teammates qualified for the postseason after finishing in the top four of the Golden League CIF Qualifying tournament, Thursday, at Rancho Vista Golf Club.
Warner finished with a 69 after shooting a 73 at Crystalaire on Tuesday, for a total of 2-under 142.
“It was really good,” Warner said. “I was in my own world today and similar to Tuesday I just got into a good flow that seems to be working.”
Terry Muller was second for the Royals, shooting a two-day total of 168 (81-87), while Rylin Raposas finished third with a 171 (84-87) and Alyssa Castellanos took the fourth spot with a 180 (94-86).
Quartz Hill sisters Sabrina Redifer and Samantha Redifer tied for fifth and will be the alternates should one of the top four not be able to attend CIF Individuals. Both had scores of 184 (97-87).
Warner is proud of her streak of reaching Individuals and winning her third straight Golden League title and tournament.
“It feels pretty good and it’s reassuring to my confidence as a player,” she said.
She has high goals for the postseason tournament as she made it pretty far during her sophomore campaign and wants to go even further.
“My main goal for Individuals is to make it to the final round,” Warner said. “I really want to put up some of my best scores to round off my high school career.”
The other Golden League players in the tournament either did not finish on Tuesday or played just nine holes on Thursday.
Palmdale’s Elsbeth Torres, seventh in average for the season, Lancaster’s Nawhal Khan, eighth overall, and Palmdale’s Yoltzin Estrada, ninth overall, did not finish on Tuesday.
Littlerock’s Aleiya Rivera-Gonzalez had the 10th lowest average, followed by Lancaster’s Cloe Hudson (11th) and Takara Arellano (12th).
