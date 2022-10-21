 Skip to main content
High School Girls Golf | Golden League CIF Qualifying

Royals send four to CIF

Senior Warner to take fourth trip to Individuals

QH girls golf

Courtesy of Dan Pratt

The Quartz Hill girls golf team poses with the score card after qualifying four players for CIF-Southern Section Individuals at the Golden League tournament on Thursday at Rancho Vista Golf Club. Kylie Warner (right, sitting) won the tournament for the third straight year.

PALMDALE — For the fourth straight year, Quartz Hill senior Kylie Warner will be going to CIF Individuals.

Warner and three of her teammates qualified for the postseason after finishing in the top four of the Golden League CIF Qualifying tournament, Thursday, at Rancho Vista Golf Club.

