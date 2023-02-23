Royals seeking redemption

The Quartz Hill boys soccer team has a chance at redemption today at Antelope Valley College.
The Royals have been fueled by the championship match it played in last season and that motivation has propelled them to the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 championship match.
Quartz Hill (16-1-4) will host Los Alamitos (17-6-3) at 5 p.m. at AVC in the championship match.
Quartz Hill advanced to the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 championship last season, losing to Artesia 1-0 in overtime at Quartz Hill High School.
“I think we learned a lot from last season,” Quartz Hill senior Damon Smith said. “A lot of our guys are the same people from last year and we’re just going to make sure what happened last year doesn’t happen again.
“I think we just have to play until the whistle blows. We can’t take any plays off. We had a game plan last year to not kick it out, because we knew they had a long throw and we just didn’t stick to it.”
Artesia scored a golden goal two minutes into the first overtime in the championship match and the Royals had to watch as the visiting Pioneers celebrated their first championship.
The Royals will not be able to play on their home field, as the condition of the Quartz Hill High School field has been a point of contention.
The condition of the synthetic field at Antelope Valley College will not be a factor, but the weather could be, as it is forecast to be 40 degrees and windy at kickoff at 5 p.m.
“It’s pretty nice, especially playing at AVC,” Quartz Hill senior Ari Chung said. “Everyone will be there and their eyes are definitely on you.”
Chung said it will be nice playing on a college field for him, because he wants to play college soccer.
“It always feels great to play at home,” said Smith, a third-year varsity player. “We’re undefeated this season at home and we’re going to keep it that way.
“I think you just always got to stay true to how you play and how your team plays and not let outside, maybe the stands, all the hype get to you.”
Quartz Hill scored two consecutive road wins to advance to the championship match.
The Royals won at El Dorado 1-0 in the semifinals and 2-1 at No. 2 seed Crescenta Valley in the quarterfinals.
Quartz Hill scored its lone goal in the first half against El Dorado, on a header by Smith, off a free kick from 55 yards.
“It was a great first half,” said Chung, a third-year varsity player. “It was a better game the first half.”
The Royals survived a wild finish to their win over El Dorado, when Quartz Hill senior starting goalie Xander Jakeway was forced from the game with five minutes remaining and junior backup goalie Anthony Fernandez faced two corner kicks and made two saves.
Jakeway was able to re-enter the match and an El Dorado player hit the left post on a shot from 8 yards on the final play of the match.
“We played well the first half and then, I think, the second half we were just trying to keep the lead and we got a little too much into long ball,” Smith said. “The first half, we were settling down. We were playing nice and then we just got into our own heads.”
Los Alamitos has had two consecutive road wins to advance to the championship match. The Griffins beat Newport Harbor 2-1 in the semifinals and No. 4 seed Canyon of Anaheim 1-0 in the quarterfinals.
Los Alamitos won the Sunset Surf League title this season, but was unranked in Division 3.
The Griffins lost in the first round of the Division 1 playoffs last season, 5-3 to San Clemente and were bumped down two divisions for this season.
Quartz Hill was bumped up two divisions after finishing runner-up last year in Division 5.
The Royals were ranked No. 7 in Division 3 this season, after being unranked last year prior to their long playoff run.
Quartz Hill honored its 2002 Division 1 championship team during halftime of the title match last season.
Royals first-year coach Casey Jenison is a Quartz Hill graduate who was a sophomore on the 2002 championship team.
Quartz Hill advanced to the semifinals his senior year. Jenison also won two national titles at The Master’s College.
He also won a CIF-Southern Section title and a regional title as the head coach for the Desert Christian girls soccer team in 2009.
