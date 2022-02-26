Royals seek crown

QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill boys soccer team was welcomed by a celebratory assembly of students and teachers at Quartz Hill High School on Friday afternoon as the Royals made their way to the final practice before playing in the championship match today.
The Royals emerged from the Quartz Hill gymnasium, led by school flags and the school drum line, flanked by the Quartz Hill cheerleaders.
The team was introduced to the crowd by coach Charles Gordon and continued on their way to the football field for their final practice, with the flags, drum line and cheerleaders continuing to lead the procession, urged on by Quartz Hill baseball players, who temporarily stopped their practice.
“It was definitely awesome the way our school is showing us some pride and rooting us on is amazing,” Quartz Hill coach Charles Gordon said. “It’s nice to have that support. It’s like a family.”
Quartz Hill (14-4-4) will host Artesia (23-1-1) today at 5 p.m. in the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 championship.
“It was awesome,” Quartz Hill senior captain Evan Kurian said. “It’s great to feel the love from the student body. A lot of times soccer gets overshadowed by football, but we’ve broken out a little bit and given ourselves some recognition. It feels great.”
The Royals have won four straight playoff games to advance to their first championship match in 20 years.
Quartz Hill won the Division 1 Championship in 2002 and school officials are welcoming those team members back for tonight’s game.
“Obviously it’s a big game and probably the biggest one many of us will play in,” Kurian said. “The big thing of it is not letting your nerves get the best of you, just thinking of it as another game. Do what we’ve been doing all season. Use the support we’re going to have. Give it everything we have on the field for one more game. One more game.”
The Royals have faced a tough match in each playoff round, with all four wins decided by one goal.
“Each game has been an absolute battle,” Kurian said. “Every single game we’ve only won by a single goal, so a lot of it, at the end of the day, comes down to passion and, like (senior co-captain Jayden White) said, a brotherhood on the field and having each other’s backs to make those extra plays and be committed to each other.”
Quartz Hill started the playoff run by winning at Pasadena Poly on penalty kicks, 5-4, after finishing in a 1-1 tie.
The Royals beat Ontario 2-1 in the second round, St. Margarets Episcopal 1-0 in the quarterfinals and Crossroads 1-0 in overtime in the semifinals.
“It’s what we’ve been working for all year really,” Quartz Hill junior Damon Smith said. “Every game that has led up to this is for this point. We’ve been playing good. In the playoffs it’s kind of hard games that are going to come down to the last minute and the last goal. I think we’ve been playing with hard work.”
Quartz Hill finished second in the Golden League and was one of three teams from the league to advance to the quarterfinals.
Littlerock advanced to the Division 6 semifinals, the furthest the Lobos had advanced in program history.
Palmdale, the league champions, advanced to the Division 3 quarterfinals, losing on penalty kicks a year after winning the Division 4 championship.
“It felt great, knowing we made it this far and continue to want to go further, in regionals, as well,” said Quartz Hill senior Damien Montoya, a third-year varsity player. “Mentality. The games that we’ve been playing in playoffs have been super tough. I think mentality and the desire to wanting to win and go far have helped us a lot. Right now, it’s just a mental game for me.”
Artesia, the No. 3 seed in the division, has had a more decisive road to the championship match.
Artesia defeated No. 2 seed Desert Mirage 2-1 in the semifinals, La Quinta 3-0 in the quarterfinals, Summit 3-0 in the second round and Diamond Ranch 4-2 in the first round.
“It’s kind of surreal,” Quartz Hill junior Xander Jakeway said. “At the beginning of the season I had no idea that the team would make it this far. I mean, I had hopes that we would, but we did better than I thought we could.
“The match tomorrow, we just have to play like we have in every other game. Every other game since day one, preseason game one. We have to play like we play every other game.”
All the Quartz Hill players and coach were united in praising the team chemistry for one of the main reasons the Royals have enjoyed a successful postseason run.
“I think really it’s been hard work and true brotherhood on the field,” White said. “We work hard out there for each other. I don’t think if we weren’t as close as we were, we wouldn’t be in the place we’re at.”
Jakeway said the playoffs solidified that team chemistry.
“Honestly, probably just the chemistry on the field and the brotherhood and just playing as one,” Jakeway said. “When CIF hit, we started playing more like a team. It stuck with us and helped us.”
Gordon said the players are united in their desire to win.
“Honestly, it’s their humbleness and their chemistry that they put on the field,” Gordon said. “Everybody on that field works together for each other. Their drive to want to win, but also play as a team is amazing.
“Today, we just work on our walk throughs, basically. We focus in on our defense. I’m a firm believer in defense wins championships. We make sure our rotation stays tight and we rotate together as one team.”
