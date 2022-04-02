PALMDALE — The Quartz Hill baseball team rallied for seven runs in the top of the seventh inning for a 10-7 win in a Golden League game on Friday at Knight High School.
Quartz Hill (11-6, 6-0) remains undefeated in league play and trailed 6-3 entering the seventh.
Quartz Hill junior Andrew Galindo hit a two-run single to drive in Chase Mac and Luke Frozina with the go-ahead runs.
Quartz Hill senior Jayden Steinhurst was 4-for-4 with two runs and junior Logan Reddemann was 2-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs.
Reddemann also pitched six innings, striking out nine batters to get the win. Senior Chuck Lang earned the save by retiring the last two batters.
Quartz Hill senior Issac Gonzalez was 3-for-4 with a run and two RBIs.
Highland 4, Eastside 3
LANCASTER — The Highland baseball team edged Eastside 4-3 in a Golden League game at Eastside High on Friday.
Highland starting pitcher Carter Wood earn the victory, giving up two runs on five hits and striking out eight in five innings.
Caleb Montemayor earned a two-inning save, striking out two and giving up one run on three hits.
Luke Manzano led the Bulldogs at the plate, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Darren Roberts was 1-for-1 with a run scored for Highland, Will Paxton was 1-for-3 with an RBI double and a run scored, Shea Lewis was 1-for-3 with an RBI and Caleb Montemayor was 1-for-4.
Devin White led Eastside at the plate, finishing 3-for-4 with a run scored, Ethan Bennett was 2-for-3 with a run, Cesar Casas was 1-for-2 with an RBI double and Matthew Mena had an RBI single.
Mammoth 13, Cal City 2
CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City baseball team lost to Mammoth 13-2 in a High Desert League game on Friday at Cal City High.
The Ravens trailed just 6-2 before allowing seven runs on three errors in the seventh inning.
“We’ve actually been playing some pretty good defense,” Cal City coach Shane Moore said. “There were a lot of pluses, defensively in the first six innings we looked pretty good. But the wheels definitely came off in the seventh.”
The Ravens picked up just three hits in the game as Henry Ramsey led the team with a 2-for-3 performance including a triple and an RBI.
Catcher Jeremiah Baker had the other hit for Cal City.
“He did a good job behind the plate,” Moore said. “He’s never really consistently caught before and just because of where we’re at, he’s having to do it consistently and he’s doing a really good job.”
The Ravens struck out 17 times at the plate.
“He was a good looking pitcher,” Moore said of Mammoth’s pitcher. “He threw hard. We just haven’t seen that kind of velocity.”
Blake Moore pitched six innings for the Ravens, allowing six runs — three earned — on seven hits and four walks with eight strikeouts.
“Mammoth was a really good hitting team,” Shane Moore said. “I have to give them credit.”
Cal City continues league play at first-place Bishop on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.