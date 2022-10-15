Royals run away from Antelopes with 2nd-half surge

QUARTZ HILL — The improvement by the Quartz Hill football team in the third quarter was dramatic.
After a lackluster first half against Antelope Valley on Friday night, the Royals scored two touchdowns in the third quarter and forced a turnover, pulling away for a 34-6 Golden League victory at Quartz Hill High School.
“Absolutely pleased with the second half,” Quartz Hill coach Russell Gordon said. “Still disappointed with the penalties. When we play a team that’s disciplined, that’s going to catch up to us. We must fix it.
“We made a couple of adjustments at halftime. We played our worst offensive football game in the first half.”
Quartz Hill improved to 4-4 overall, 4-1 in league and secured a playoff berth, while Antelope Valley dropped to 2-6 and 2-3 in league.
The Royals broke a 6-6 halftime tie with four unanswered touchdowns in the second half, while Quartz Hill’s defense forced two turnovers.
After the Quartz Hill defense forced AV to punt on the opening possession of the second half, the Royals capitalized on their first drive.
Quartz Hill put together an 11-play, 60-yard drive, capped by a 5-yard touchdown run by senior running back Ashtin Dupleasis, who finished with 210 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 25 carries.
Dupleasis also caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Logan Hinton early in the fourth quarter.
Antelope Valley fumbled the ball on the second play of its second possession in the second half, with Quartz Hill senior Houston Brown recovering the ball and returning it to the AV 1-yard line.
Quartz Hill senior quarterback Derrick Gordon ran the ball in for the touchdown less than a minute after the Royals’ last touchdown to give Quartz Hill a 20-6 lead.
“We knew, defensively, they would have a hard time scoring on us,” Russell Gordon said. “They’re very athletic, so if they broke one play, it could cost us.
“Our defense did a heck of a job keeping them in check. Offensively, I think we won the line of scrimmage, all four quarters.”
Quartz Hill scored on its next possession, a 10-play, 67-yard drive.
Dupleasis scored on a 5-yard run.
The Quartz Hill defense forced another turnover on the Antelopes’ ensuing possession, as Quartz Hill sophomore Jayden Baer deflected a pass at the line of scrimmage and junior Nathan Strean intercepted it, giving the Royals the ball at the AV 25-yard line. Baer had two batted passes in the game.
Dupleasis caught the touchdown pass to cap the short five-play drive.
Antelope Valley coach Jermaine Lewis said field position was the difference in the third quarter.
“A bunch of mistakes and stuff killed us,” he said. “It’s going to be tough. As a team, they really wanted this game, especially the seniors. This game was filled with a lot of emotions.”
The game was marred by penalties, as Quartz Hill was flagged 20 times for 195 yards, while AV committed 13 penalties for 125 yards.
AV was held to 101 yards in total offense, while Quartz Hill finished with 385 total yards, including 340 yards rushing.
Eight different Quartz Hill players combined for 50 carries, including sophomore Jayden Graham, who rushed for 60 yards on 11 carries.
Both teams scored in the first quarter and had extra-point kick attempts fail.
After a scoreless second quarter, the game was tied 6-6 at halftime.
After both teams were forced to punt on their initial drives to open the game, Quartz Hill scored on its second drive.
The Royals started at the AV 24-yard line, after a 21-yard AV punt, when the Antelopes stalled on their own 3-yard line.
Quartz Hill needed just three plays to capitalize on the favorable field position.
Quartz Hill senior fullback Daste Lee capped the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run.
The PAT kick was low, hitting the line.
Antelope Valley answered on the ensuing possession.
AV junior Dajon Doss took a handoff and initially swept to the right, but reversed field and sped down the AV sideline for a 42-yard touchdown run to tie the game.
The Antelopes’ PAT kick was wide left with 18 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
Antelope Valley junior Kiwan Sims Jr. intercepted a Quartz Hill pass at midfield midway through the second quarter.
The Antelopes were unable to capitalize on the turnover and were forced to punt, but junior punter Gregorio Pacheco blasted a punt that was fielded at the QH 1-yard line.
Although Quartz Hill was flagged on the drive several times, the Royals ultimately drove to the AV 5-yard line with one second remaining in the first half.
Quartz Hill senior quarterback Logan Hinton threw an incomplete pass into the end zone as time expired.
The Royals finished with 209 yards in total offense in the first half, as Dupleasis ran for 113 yards on 16 carries.
The Antelopes had 67 yards in the first half.
Quartz Hill beat Antelope Valley 25-6 last season and took third place over Knight in the Golden League.
The Royals went on to win the CIF-Southern Section Division 12 championship, 43-8, over Compton and advanced to the CIF State Division 6-AA championship game.
