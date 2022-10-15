 Skip to main content
HS Football | Golden League: Quartz Hill 34, Antelope Valley 6

Royals run away from Antelopes with 2nd-half surge

QUARTZ HILL — The improvement by the Quartz Hill football team in the third quarter was dramatic.

After a lackluster first half against Antelope Valley on Friday night, the Royals scored two touchdowns in the third quarter and forced a turnover, pulling away for a 34-6 Golden League victory at Quartz Hill High School.

