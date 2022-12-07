Royals rout Lions

QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill girls soccer team dominated its Golden League match on Tuesday night like a team that has won the past three league titles.
The Royals scored three goals in the first 11 minutes against Eastside and six goals in both the first half and the second half in a 12-0 victory at Quartz Hill High School.
Quartz Hill improved to 3-0 in league play, 4-0 overall, dominating time of possession and shots on goal against Eastside, which falls to 1-1-1 in league and overall.
“It’s definitely the team chemistry that they’ve created outside of this,” Quartz Hill third-year coach Arika Ontiveros said. “Their ability to play at a high level together as a team outside of high school and continue to work hard in practice.”
Quartz Hill junior Isabella Contreras, playing her first match of the season due to a family emergency, scored goals in the third and fourth minutes and another in the 29th minute for a hat trick in the first half.
Contreras then scored in the first minute of the second half, again in the 45th minute and again in the final minute of the game, finishing with six goals.
“I was ready,” Contreras said. “Honestly, we just came out with a lot of intensity. Our practices were always with high intensity. Everyone just wanted to play and win. We wanted to keep (the intensity). We were all excited to come out.”
Contreras had several other shots go wide.
“She played really well,” Ontiveros said. “She was hungry. Hungry to get to goal and capitalize on all her opportunities on frame. She played well. Very proud of her performance today and the team’s performance as well. We just got to continue to work hard, improve, get better as a team and keep striving for greatness.”
Quartz Hill junior Katelynn Kott scored on her second shot of the game, in the 11th minute, giving the Royals a 3-0 lead.
Quartz Hill junior Natalie Arvizu, a second-year varsity player, scored in the 31st minute, off a corner kick, and again five minutes later on a free kick from 20 yards.
“I feel we definitely improved from the last game,” Arvizu said. “We’re starting to connect and play together more. It just looks so much better than before.
“I feel like we definitely connected more, communicated more and just took more shots.”
The Royals were coming off a pair of 2-1 victories, including a league win over Lancaster on Thursday, and a non-league win at Valencia on Saturday.
“Definitely communication. Talking to each other the whole game,” Arvizu said of the improvement. “Just offering being there for each other.”
Quartz Hill junior goalie Taylor Meece had the shutout in the net.
Kott scored her second goal in the 56th minute.
Quartz Hill sophomore Saydee Martinez scored in the 71st minute, on an assist from sophomore Brooklyn Christensen, and again in the 76th minute, on a header, and on another assist from Christensen.
Contreras then capped the scoring from 20 yards out, into the top of the goal.
Contreras said the Royals must continue to work hard in preparation for their matches.
“Lots of practice and lots of running,” Contreras said.
Quartz Hill plays at Antelope Valley on Thursday and plays at Eastside on Jan. 19.
Next week, the Royals will host Highland, which finished third in the Golden League last season, on Tuesday and Knight, which finished in second place last year, on Dec. 15.
Shaila Laurian played in goal for the Lions in the first half and Serenity Rowe played the second half.
“That was definitely a tough one, but we’re going to play them again,” Eastside coach Ashley Singh said. “We know what we have to work on now: winning 50/50s.”
Singh said the team lost several players to graduation from last year, when the Lions tied for fourth place with Palmdale.
“There was also some last-minute changes to the lineup. I think we were a little bit thrown off, but it’s OK,” Singh said. “We’re going to practice and then we have a game at home on Thursday against Palmdale and I feel really confident about that one.”
