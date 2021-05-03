QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill girls and boys track and field teams defeated Lancaster in their first meet in over a year on Saturday.
The Royals girls won 85-25, while the boys picked up a 63-24 victory.
Brianne Smith won both the 1,600-meter (5 minutes, 15.99 seconds) and 3,200-meter runs for the Royals (11:54.01), while Kaitlyn Cimmarusti won the 100-meter hurdles (16.33) and the 300-meter hurdles (49.31).
Quartz Hill’s Angela Rubio won the 400-meter dash (1:03.13) and the 200 meters (29.05) and was a part of the winning 4x400 relay (4:32.57) along with teammate Laisette Rachal, who also won the 800 meters (2:25.89).
In field events, Quartz Hill’s Claire Fitzgerald won the girls discus with a throw of 89 feet, 11 inches, and the shot put, 29 feet, and Elysa Gregg won the triple jump (31-07) as the lone competitior.
Lancaster’s Mikalyn Chambers won the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.18 and also won the long jump 15-08. She was also a part of the winning 4x100 relay (55.01).
On the boys side, Quartz Hill’s Michael Vaughn won the 1,600 (4:54.19) and the 800 (2:17.23).
Daniel Arbelaez was the Royals’ winner in the 400-meter dash (55.11), while Tevaughn Graham won the 100-meter dash (11.65) and Eric Amaya won the 3,200 meters (11:29.55).
The Quartz Hill boys also won the 4x100 relay (45.55) and the 4x400 relay (3:54.09).
Lancaster’s Rodrick Hawkins won the 200 meters (24.78) and was second in the 100 meter dash (11.93) and London Mitchell was the lone competitor and winner in the boys long jump (15-09).
Quartz Hill’s Ethan Hogdon won the throwing events with a 108-01 in the discus and 35-02 in the shot put.
The Royals travel to Palmdale next Saturday, while Lancaster hosts Eastside at Quartz Hill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.