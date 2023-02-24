 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
Boys Soccer | CIF-Southern Section D3 Championship: Quartz Hill 3, Los Alamitos 2

Royals Redeemed

Quartz Hill crowned D3 champion

  • 0
Quartz Hill boys soccer championship 1

QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill boys soccer team didn’t want to stop celebrating on Thursday night.

The Royals kept wanting to take more pictures with the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 Championship plaque, but were finally told they had to get off the field.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.