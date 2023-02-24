Royals Redeemed

QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill boys soccer team didn’t want to stop celebrating on Thursday night.
The Royals kept wanting to take more pictures with the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 Championship plaque, but were finally told they had to get off the field.
The Quartz Hill players were all decked out in championship shirts and hats as they celebrated a 3-2 victory over Los Alamitos in the championship match at Antelope Valley College.
It was a long road for the Royals, who finished runner-up in Division 5 last season and were determined for it not to happen again, jumping out to a 3-0 lead.
“It feels great. We worked for it and we got it,” said Quartz Hill senior Chisom Ene, a four-year varsity player. “One game at a time and we got it. We’re going to State next.
“It means that we worked hard. I’m proud of every one of my teammates. We worked hard and we did everything.”
Quartz Hill (17-1-4) won the second championship in school history.
“It feels unreal, absolutely amazing,” Quartz Hill senior goalie Xander Jakeway said. “I mean, last season everyone knows how far we came and it broke our hearts. To jump two divisions, come up … it’s surreal and I’m so proud of these boys.”
The Royals scored first in the 22nd minute and took a 2-0 lead at halftime, both goals by Quartz Hill senior Kwadwo Dua on corner kicks by senior Davien Karanikolas.
“I don’t even know how to feel to be honest,” Dua said. “It doesn’t even feel real. My ankle hurts. I’ve been hurt all season, but it feels great. It feels great.
“We pressed hard. We took advantage of the switch. We really got out there when they came at us. We got right back at them. It created a lot of space for us to make stuff happen.”
Quartz Hill added a third goal in the 56th minute, by Ene on an assist from senior Tecun Estrada.
The third goal would prove to be decisive, as Los Alamitos (17-7-3) rallied.
The Griffins scored their first goal in the 69th minute, on a penalty kick by senior Demitrious Tanks, after Quartz Hill was called for a foul in the box.
Los Alamitos cut the deficit to one goal in the 77th minute, when sophomore Jack Nishimoto scored from 10 yards out, past a charging Jakeway.
“I don’t know if there could have been a better finish, honestly,” said Jakeway, a second-year varsity player. “It was such an intense game and came down to the wire, but the boys held their own and I’m proud of how we finished.”
The Griffins had one more opportunity, as Tanks had a shot from 10 yards sail high on the final play of the match.
“It was pretty nerve-racking. I almost had a heart attack,” Ene said. “But my team pulled through. We’re the better team. We won. It doesn’t matter, 3-2. We won.”
As Los Alamitos players collapsed on the ground at the missed shot, the referee blew the whistle on the match, igniting a raucous celebration by the Quartz Hill players and sizable Quartz Hill fanbase.
“Great, but too close at the end,” Quartz Hill first-year coach Casey Jenison said. “That was some of the best soccer we’ve played, which is awesome. I told the guys to just not play this game as if it was something extra special, but to play it like they know how to play it. I think that helped. They seemed a lot more relaxed. They moved the ball really well. They didn’t let the elements get to them. Just created opportunities and took advantage of it.
“Kwadwo scored those two corners and came up big for us at the back. Chisom at the end, sealing the deal.”
Jenison, a Quartz Hill High graduate, was a sophomore on the Quartz Hill 2002 team that won the Division 1 championship. It was also his second CIF championship as a coach. He also won a CIF-Southern Section title and a regional title as the head coach for the Desert Christian girls soccer team in 2009.
The Royals were on the other side at the end of last year’s Division 5 championship match at Quartz Hill High School, losing to Artesia 1-0 in overtime. The Quartz Hill players had to watch on their home field as Artesia celebrated the championship.
“It means a lot. We worked really hard,” said Dua, a second-year varsity player. “Honestly, I wasn’t even going to play this season. My ankle was hurt. I’m not really a fan of high school, but I’m here.”
Both teams contended with near freezing temperatures, in the mid 30s during the match, and intermittent snow throughout the match.
Despite the conditions, the Quartz Hill players were happy to only put on the extra CIF championship t-shirt after the match.
The Royals scored on their second corner kick of the match, in the 16th minute when Dua connected on a leaping header on the kick from Karanikolas.
Dua chipped in a loose ball on the Royals’ fourth corner kick by Karanikolas in the 22nd minute to give Quartz Hill a 2-0 lead.
Quartz Hill had more opportunities in the first half, but were denied by Los Alamitos sophomore goalie Anthony Gomez.
Jakeway also made four saves in the first half.
Ene appeared to seal the victory with the third goal in the 56th minute.
“Stay calm and finish every chance we have,” Ene said. “We put in two early and got their heads down, then I had an easy goal. Kicked it in.”
The Griffins appeared to gain confidence from their first goal on the penalty kick in the 69th minute, also playing with desperation.
“We’ve played better,” Los Alamitos coach Donovan Martinez said. “The team was a good team. They played well and they got up early and it was a tough outing for us. Give them all the credit in the world. They did a good job.
“I think we showed a little character towards the end and we did have a little bit of fight. We had some opportunities towards the end. Another five, 10 minutes I think we would have put up a good fight. Towards the end, you saw some things starting to develop. We changed our system towards the end and tried to do more to develop and get players wide and higher. Towards the end when you’re down 3-1, 3-0, you’re throwing everything at it and trying to see what really develops. We gambled a lot and I think we were able to get a couple of good opportunities.”
The Griffins (17-7-3) were seeking their third title in school history and were making their first championship game appearance in more than 20 years. Los Alamitos was bumped down from Division 1 from last season.
