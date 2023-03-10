Royals’ Reddemann throws perfect game

PALMDALE — Quartz Hill senior Logan Reddemann was not only perfect on the mound, but also at the plate in a 17-0, five-inning victory over Palmdale in a Golden League game on Thursday at Palmdale High School.
Reddemann, who will attend the University of San Diego in the fall, threw a perfect game with 11 strikeouts and was also 4-for-4 at the plate. It was the first perfect game for Quartz Hill since 2007.
“Obviously, I felt great,” he said. “When you can throw a perfect game and go 4-for-4 at the plate, obviously things are clicking on both sides of the ball. Arm was feeling good, swing felt good.”
It was the first perfect game and no-hitter for Reddemann in his high school career. He has no walks in 19 innings pitched this year.
“That was definitely cool for me to do in my senior year of high school,” he said.
The Royals (4-3, 2-0 GL) were wearing special jerseys with tiger stripes to support the #strongliketigers local movement to bring about retinoblastoma awareness. Kyle Eveland, owner and operator of The Lot, has a son, Brooks Eveland, who was diagnosed with the eye cancer at age 3 in January of this year. Brooks was sleeping with a stuffed tiger and said he would be strong like tigers.
“In the jerseys we were wearing today, they were special jerseys for a local kid who has eye cancer, so we were representing him today,” Reddemann said. “They probably brought me a little bit of luck. It felt good.”
Every pitch in Reddeman’s arsenal was working for him against the Falcons (1-9, 0-2).
“I felt like all my pitches were hitting the spots I wanted them to,” Reddemann said. “My offspeed was moving a lot, was getting a lot of swings and misses, so that was definitely working good. My fastball, I was just able to kind of put it where I wanted to for the most time.”
Reddemann was thankful for the defense behind him.
“The defense behind me did well,” he said. “Every ball that was hit to them, whether it was on the ground or in the air, they made the plays. That’s obviously important to throw a perfect game. I’ve got to do my part, but everyone else has to play their part, too. … They were on their game.”
He hit two doubles, drove in two runs and scored a run to go along with his four hits.
“I was being patient, waiting for my pitch to come in and then when I got it, I was squaring it up pretty well,” Reddemann said. “The results showed.”
Anthony Jones was 2-for-3 for the Royals with a double, a walk, an RBI and two runs scored, while Troy Johnson went 2-for-2, Beau Parisi hit a double and Andrew Galindo hit a double and drove in a run.
Quartz Hill’s Jeffrey Kavanagh and Isaac Quintero each had a hit and two RBIs apiece.
The Royals play in a tournament at Sylmar on Saturday, while Palmdale plays host to Knight in a Golden League game on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.