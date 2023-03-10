 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
HS Baseball | Golden League: Quartz Hill 17, Palmdale 0 (5)

Royals’ Reddemann throws perfect game

  • 0

PALMDALE — Quartz Hill senior Logan Reddemann was not only perfect on the mound, but also at the plate in a 17-0, five-inning victory over Palmdale in a Golden League game on Thursday at Palmdale High School. 

Reddemann, who will attend the University of San Diego in the fall, threw a perfect game with 11 strikeouts and was also 4-for-4 at the plate. It was the first perfect game for Quartz Hill since 2007.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.