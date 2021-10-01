Royals rebound with victory over Falcons

LANCASTER — The Quartz Hill girls tennis team rebounded from its first Golden League loss in 32-plus years with a 14-4 victory over Palmdale at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park on Thursday.
Chela Nilo, playing at No. 1 singles for the Royals, swept her three sets, 6-4, 6-0, 6-1, while Kate McPherson won two sets, 6-1, 6-2, at No. 3 singles and Katie Lindsay won a 6-4 set at No. 2 singles.
The Royals also won eight of nine doubles sets as their top two teams swept.
No. 1 Skylar Antoniewicz and Elizabeth Lewelling remained undefeated in league play with a 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 sweep, while Kelsey Moholt and Emilie Heckenliable won all three of their sets at 6-0 at No. 2 doubles.
The No. 3 team of Jocelyn Ortega and Keiley Duran picked up two wins, 6-1, 6-2.
Palmdale’s No. 1 singles player Sarahi Castro won two sets, 6-1, 6-0, while Genessis Porres picked up a 6-4 victory.
The Falcons’ No. 1 doubles team of Natalie Jones and Claudia Madrigal won the only doubles set for their team with a 6-2 victory.
The Royals will play Lancaster at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park on Tuesday, while Palmdale will play host to Knight.
Highland 15, Knight 3
PALMDALE — The Highland girls tennis team remained undefeated in Golden League play with a 15-3 victory over Knight at Palmdale High School on Thursday.
Highland’s top two singles players, Nicole Padilla and Isabella Bravo, also remained unbeaten while handing Knight’s Marie Llosa her first two losses of the season.
Bravo gave Llosa her first loss after sweeping all three of her sets at 6-0.
Padilla defeated Llosa 6-4 in her final set of the day, completing a sweep after 6-1 and 6-0 wins.
Llosa won a 6-0 set, while Knight’s Kali Samuel and Caroline Given each won a 6-2 set in singles.
The Bulldogs (5-0 GL) swept all nine doubles sets with No. 1 Alondra Jimenez and Annalyn Orlanda leading the way with a 6-0, 6-2, 6-2 sweep.
No. 2 Melody Melendez and Ariana Valiente won 6-1, 6-1, 6-0, while No. 3 Evelyn Reyes and Giselle Reyes swept 6-0, 6-0, 6-3.
Knight will play at Palmdale on Tuesday in a battle for fourth place, while Highland closes out the first round of league play against Littlerock at AVC.
Lancaster 15, Eastside 3
LANCASTER — The Lancaster girls tennis team swept all nine doubles sets on the way to a 15-3 victory over Eastside at Antelope Valley College on Thursday.
The Eagles’ No. 1 doubles team of Ari Avina and Kaelin Vasquez won 6-2, 6-1, 6-0, while No. 2 Lucia Perez and Stephanie Lara posted 6-4, 6-0, 6-0 wins and No. 3 Emily Lopez and Katie Secaida swept 6-2, 6-1, 6-0.
In singles, Lancaster’s Belen Rodriguez won two 6-1 sets, while Precious Olowosagba also picked up two wins, 6-2, 6-0, and Genesis Vasquez won two 6-0 sets.
Eastside’s Mary Williams recorded all three of her team’s points with a 6-4, 6-1, 6-4 sweep at No. 1 singles.
Lancaster (4-1 GL) is currently tied with Quartz Hill (4-1 GL) for second in the Golden League. The two teams play at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park on Tuesday.
“My girls are performing well, they have shocked me this season,” Lancaster coach David Garcia said.
Eastside will play at Antelope Valley on Tuesday.
Girls Volleyball
Rosamond 3, California City 2
CALIFORNIA CITY — The Rosamond girls volleyball team outlasted California City in five sets, 22-25, 25-22, 18-25, 25-14, 15-6, in a High Desert League match on Thursday.
It was a big improvement for the Ravens (2-5 HDL), who took just one set off the league-leading Roadrunners (4-0 HDL) in the first round of play a few weeks ago.
“I was super proud of how well my girls played and really how far they’ve come in the last five weeks,” Cal City coach Shane Moore said. “I’m proud of their development for sure.”
Loressa Rodarte recorded 11 kills and two aces for the Ravens, while Lorina Rodarte picked up 10 digs and five aces.
Moore said Marai Guinyard played strong defense in the match. She finished with 16 digs and five aces.
Cal City will play at Desert on Tuesday, while Rosamond plays at Frazier Mountain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.