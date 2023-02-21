Royals reach second straight championship

The Quartz Hill boys soccer team advanced to a championship game for the second consecutive season.
The Royals (16-1-4) defeated El Dorado 1-0 in the semifinals on Saturday and will face Los Alamitos (17-6-3) in the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 championship at 5 p.m. on Thursday at Antelope Valley College.
“It shows a lot of resolve and consistency to play at this level two seasons in a row,” Quartz Hill first-year coach Casey Jenison said. “The guys have a really intense mentality when it comes to the game. They’re the ones on the field.”
Quartz Hill won at El Dorado High School on a goal midway through the first half.
“It was two very different halves,” Jenison said. “The first half we controlled the tempo. The second half was pretty chaotic. They pressed really hard. They had ball shaggers all around the field. They kicked the ball up the middle and hoped for us to slip up.”
Quartz Hill senior Damon Smith scored on a header off a free kick from 55 yards.
The Quartz Hill defense withstood a strong push by El Dorado (19-3-3) in the second half, especially in the final minutes.
Quartz Hill starting goalie Xander Jakeway was forced to leave the match with approximately five minutes remaining, after hitting his head while making a diving save.
“There was some miscommunication,” Jenison said.
Jenison said Jakeway was also suffering from a cold, but it was out of an abundance of caution that Jakeway was removed from the match.
“We were just going through the protocols,” Jenison said.
Quartz Hill junior reserve goalie Anthony Fernandez entered the game and was tested under extreme circumstances.
Fernandez made two saves, facing two corner kicks.
“One of those, he got his fist on it and cleared it and the other a defender was able to clear it,” Jenison said. “He warms up before the game. We had three keepers and they all warm up before the game. They know if anything goes wrong, they will have to step up. He’s always prepared and suited up.”
Quartz Hill asked for a substitute before the two corner kicks, to put Jakeway back in the game, but was not given the opportunity to substitute players.
On the first corner kick, Fernandez deflected it and a Quartz Hill defender was able to clear the loose ball in front of the net.
After the two corner kicks, Jakeway was able to re-enter the match and he was tested.
An El Dorado player hit the left post on a shot from 8 yards, sending several El Dorado players to the ground in frustration.
The referee blew the whistle to end the game after Quartz Hill cleared the ball from its own goal.
Quartz Hill has won two consecutive road games by one goal to advance to the championship game, winning at Crescenta Valley 2-1 in the quarterfinals, after a 4-2 win vs. Tustin in the second round and a 2-0 victory over Oak Hills in the first round.
The Royals advanced to the Division 5 Championship match last season, losing to Artesia 1-0 in overtime at Quartz Hill High School.
Quartz Hill won the Division 1 championship in 2002.
The Royals shared the Golden League championship with Littlerock this season and the Lobos will also be hosting the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 championship on Thursday at 4 p.m., leaving Valley soccer fans unable to attend both matches.
