Boys Soccer | CIF-Southern Section Division 3 Semifinals | Quartz Hill 1, El Dorado 0

Royals reach second straight championship

Quartz Hill tops El Dorado in semifinals

The Quartz Hill boys soccer team advanced to a championship game for the second consecutive season.

The Royals (16-1-4) defeated El Dorado 1-0 in the semifinals on Saturday and will face Los Alamitos (17-6-3) in the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 championship at 5 p.m.  on Thursday at Antelope Valley College.

