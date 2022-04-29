Royals’ Ramos wins GL scoring title

LLANO — The Quartz Hill boys golf team finished the Golden League regular season with a team score of 425 to defeat shorthanded Highland, Littlerock and Palmdale on Thursday at Crystalaire Country Club.
The Royals won the league title at 21-0.
Quartz Hill freshman Tayden Ramos won the league’s regular season scoring title, beating out teammate and defending champion senior Tanner Klundt.
Ramos shot a 2-over 74, picking up three birdies throughout the round of 18 holes, while Klundt shot an 85.
“I chipped it in twice for birdie (on the front nine),” Ramos said. “That really saved my round. I was hitting a lot of greens and my putting was pretty good on the front. Back nine, it was pretty much consistent — pars, a couple of bogeys. Birdie to finish off, though, on 18.
“I was hitting fairways and greens and I was two-putting.”
Ramos ended with a league average of 36.8, while Klundt finished at 37.7.
Quartz Hill junior Connor Jazwiecki and freshman Kerrington Ambrose each shot 88, while Michael Farnes picked up a 90 and Mike Dubski’s score of 94 was dropped from the team score.
Highland played just nine holes and was led by Brayden Gridler’s 58.
Littlerock’s Jacob Morales led his team with a 109 and Palmdale’s Jeremy Rubio shot a 115 to lead his squad.
The top 16 golfers in the Golden League will compete at the Golden League CIF Qualifying Tournament on Tuesday and Thursday next week.
“My goal is, to be honest, make it to state,” Ramos said. “I feel like my game is there. I’ve been shooting in the low 70s the last couple of rounds, so I think I can do it.”
Baseball
Paraclete 7, Windward 6
LANCASTER — The Paraclete baseball team defeated Windward with a walk-off base hit by Ryder Edwards for a 7-6 Gold Coast League victory on Thursday.
With the game tied at 6, Paraclete’s Jacoby Madise walked in the bottom of the seventh, stole second base and went to third on an error.
That brought up Edwards, who finished 3-for-5 with two RBIs.
Nomar Vazquez went 3-for-3 with two RBIs for the Spirits (19-8, 9-3 GCL), while Cameron Estes and Gabe Gonzales each added two hits and Madise scored three runs.
Gavin Maish earned the victory on the mound, striking out five in three innings.
Paraclete now awaits the CIF-Southern Section playoff pairings, which will be announced on Monday.
California City 8, Frazier Mountain 6
LEBEC — The California City baseball team staved off a late rally by Frazier Mountain to pick up an 8-6 High Desert League win on Wednesday.
The Ravens (8-9, 3-6 HDL) broke a 3-3 tie with five runs in the sixth inning to take an 8-3 lead.
Frazier Mountain scored a run in the bottom of the sixth and two in the bottom of the seventh.
Cal City pitcher Blake Moore allowed five runs, two earned, on four hits and four walks with 11 strikeouts in 6.2 innings after hitting his pitch count.
Andrew Fuentes was 2-for-5 at the plate for the Ravens, while Jack Moore was 1-for-4 with a big two-run double in the five-run sixth.
Cal City plays host to Frazier Mountain today in search of another league victory.
