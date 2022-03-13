QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill baseball team rallied for five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning in a 5-4 win over Sylmar on Saturday at Quartz Hill High School in the El Camino Tournament.
Ozzy Sanchez reached on an error to lead off the seventh for the Royals. Jeffrey Kavanagh doubled to right-center field to put Quartz Hill on the board, trailing 4-1.
Brady Larsen and Issac Gonzalez followed with back-to-back RBI doubles, cutting the deficit to 4-3.
Jayden Steinhurst singled and Logan Reddemann was intentional walked.
Quartz Hill’s Anthony Jones singled to tie the game and Chuck Long won the game on an infield fly pop up that dropped. Once the ball hit the dirt, Steinhurst scored the winning run.
Quartz Hill reliever Brady Larsen threw three scoreless innings for the win, striking out three batters and not giving up a hit or a walk.
The Royals’ defense played an error-free game.
Lang and leadoff batter Steinhurst both finished with two hits apiece for the Royals.
Quartz Hill will play a two-game Golden League series against Lancaster next week.
