Boys Soccer | Golden League: Quartz Hill 2, Highland 0

Royals rally for win

Quartz Hill scores 2 in second to top Highland

PALMDALE — The Quartz Hill boys soccer team capitalized on two shots during a six-minute stretch of the second half on Friday night at Highland High School.

The two-goal burst was the difference in the Golden League match, as Quartz Hill held on for a 2-0 victory over Highland.

