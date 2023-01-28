Royals rally for win

PALMDALE — The Quartz Hill boys soccer team capitalized on two shots during a six-minute stretch of the second half on Friday night at Highland High School.
The two-goal burst was the difference in the Golden League match, as Quartz Hill held on for a 2-0 victory over Highland.
The Royals (11-1-3, 9-1-2) hold on to sole possession of second place in the Golden League with two matches remaining in the regular season, while Highland (5-5-2, 5-5-2) is in fourth place.
“I feel like this is one of our best games of the season,” Quartz Hill junior Kaleb Stokes said. “It was just a well-rounded game for us. We made a comeback from not playing good the last three, four games, but this is probably the best game we’ve played the whole season.
“I think it was just we knew what was on the line and if we didn’t win this, we had no shot at Golden League, so we all played with heart and tried our hardest for the win. These last two games are the biggest games.”
The two teams played a scoreless first half.
The Royals broke through in the 56th minute, when Stokes scored from 10 yards, off a rebound from his own shot following a corner kick by senior Davien Karanikolas.
“The first half was good, but the second half was even better,” Stokes said. “We talked at halftime and just went out there and played how we normally should play every game.”
The goal started with a free kick from 11 yards by Stokes after senior Chisom Ene was fouled just outside the penalty box and Highland junior goalie Jose Figueroa made a leaping deflection.
“It was a phenomenal save,” Highland assistant coach Barry Cobb said. “It kind of kept our energy up for a moment and then they just kept pounding on us after that. I think when they got the second goal, the boys kind of, they didn’t give up, but it’s heartbreaking sometimes, because you work hard and it doesn’t pan out the way you want it.”
Quartz Hill would score just six minutes later, not off a set piece, but on a header by senior Ari Chung from 10 yards, on an assist from Karanikolas, that went over the Highland goalie.
“I think we did good,” Chung said. “We came out with intensity. First half, we were getting to the goal, but we just weren’t putting it away. The second half, that’s what changed. That was a game changer right there. We both had our opportunities, but we just capitalized on ours.
“Just composure. When it comes to you, you just have to have confidence in yourself and do your thing and not overthink it. Missing and bad calls, you just have to keep playing, or else you’re not going to play your game.”
Quartz Hill missed another opportunity five minutes later, when Karanikolas had a free kick from 15 yards deflected by Figueroa, then cleared by a Highland defender.
“Great today,” Quartz Hill coach Casey Jenison said. “We got our rhythm back. It was solid defense all around. They were putting passes together. Talking to each other. It was almost that complete game. We’re still growing, so the momentum is building and we’re just focused on the next two games.
“I would actually say that our second half we started a little weaker than we played first half. Sometimes the finishing is there and sometimes it’s not. I think the main difference was the finishing. I think we did better second half on defensive headers, defensive 50/50s. There was less mistakes at the back.”
Highland had one of its best opportunities in the opening minute, when a corner kick glanced off the near post and out onto the pitch.
Quartz Hill senior goalie Xander Jakeway had just a few saves, as the Royals significantly outshot the Bulldogs. Figueroa had four saves.
“I thought the first half we did well,” Cobb said. “The second half, I don’t think they did bad. They just lost focus for a little bit. Quartz Hill, as they always do, capitalized on mistakes. That’s what Quartz Hill does. If you make a mistake, at the level we play, someone makes a mistake, that’s what they capitalize on. That’s what makes them the better team tonight. They got us fair and square and that’s it.
“That five, 10 minutes they came at us. They came at us. They brought energy. We didn’t weather the storm well. We settled down after a while, but the storm had already hit us and they got us.”
Quartz Hill will play at Knight on Tuesday and host first-place Littlerock in the regular-season finale on Thursday.
“For us, we play probably the top three teams going into the end of the season and if we want to have a chance at first, we’ve got to win these games,” Chung said. “Take one game at a time. We’ve got Knight next week and then the finale with Littlerock.
“It’s fun.”
Highland will play at Eastside on Tuesday and will host defending league champion Palmdale on Thursday.
“I tell them to just stay focused,” Cobb said. “We still have a goal and we have a purpose, to get to CIF and play in CIF. We’re going to work hard and we’re not going to hang our heads low. We’ll recover from it. We’ll have practice tomorrow, go over some film, recuperate and move on. Learn from the mistakes and move on.
“They’re a great bunch of boys. They work extremely hard. It just wasn’t our night. We’ll get it together, though. I have faith in them.”
Quartz Hill defeated Highland 3-2 in the first meeting on Dec. 14.
