Royals pull into tie for 2nd with win over ’Dogs

QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill girls tennis team had its most complete lineup of the season on Thursday to help pick up a 10-8 victory over Highland at Quartz Hill High School.
“I’m really excited I had a full team,” Quartz Hill Liz Litchfield, adding she was missing just two players. “I think everybody is just trying and you just give it what you can. If they just all give 100%, that’s all I can ask.”
The win avenged the Royals’ earlier season loss to the Bulldogs, who won on a tiebreaker 9-9 (82-77).
“This year, it’s been like that for us,” Highland coach Matt Winck said. “We could’ve won every match, just one match goes one way or the other. It’s just how tennis is. It’s a momentum game.”
Chela Nilo swept all three of her sets at No. 1 singles for the Royals (10-2 GL), including clinching the 10th point of the match with a 6-3 win in her final match of the day.
“I feel so proud of our team,” Nilo said. “We worked really hard for this. I’m just excited to work more with them.”
Nilo won her sets 6-1, 6-3, 6-3.
“I played my best,” she said. “I still have a lot more to improve on, but I’m still proud of myself.”
After a tough tiebreaker loss in her first set of the day, Quartz Hill’s No. 2 singles player Skylar Antoniewicz won her final two sets 6-3, 6-3.
“She started a little nervous and her back was hurt from another match, but she’s fine now,” Litchfield said. “She finished strong. I’m proud of her.”
The Royals also won five doubles sets.
Quartz Hill’s Kasey Faulk and Jocelyn Ortega won two sets, 6-1, 6-4, at No. 1 doubles, while No. 2 Kelsey Moholt and Katie Lindsay won two sets, 6-3, 6-2, and Sukhmani Brar and Calle Beguhl picked up a 6-3 victory.
“They’ve stepped up — the doubles have done so well,” Litchfield said. “We were short, I had to bring up two girls from JV. Now that they’ve been playing a couple of weeks, they won one … they’re going to get points on the board for us. They’re just getting stronger and now they’re becoming teams.”
Highland’s No. 1 doubles team of Giselle Reyes and Isabel Ortiz picked up a 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 sweep to lead the Bulldogs (10-2 GL).
“I feel like we did really good,” Reyes said. “When we played Lancaster, it was kind of mixed up (in doubles), but then I told (coach), ‘No, I want to play with Isabel from now on. I know I can do right with Isabel.’ And I did.”
It was the first sweep for Reyes, who is a senior.
“I was like, ‘Isabel, we got it. We can beat all three today,’” Reyes said. “And we did. I’m really proud of her. I love her so much. I’m going to miss her, as well.”
Added Ortiz: “I am so proud of you Giselle and I’m going to miss you, too.”
The duo was proud of how they fought through to get all three wins, trailing 2-0 in one match before winning and holding off a rally to win their last set.
“I was confident in winning,” Ortiz said. “Overall, it was a fun game. I liked playing with Giselle.”
Ariana Valiente and Melody Melendez won a 6-1 set in their final match of the day at No. 2 doubles for the Bulldogs.
“Everybody played super amazing,” Valiente said. “Shoutout to Quartz Hill, because they played their toughest and I know it was a good match. It’s always nice having some good competition with very good tennis etiquette.
“I want to give a big shoutout to those Quartz Hill parents who were hyping me up that game and called me their favorites.”
Highland’s No. 2 singles player, Alondra Jimenez, started out with a tough, long victory over Antoniewicz, 7-6 (7-4). She lost 6-3 to Nilo and then picked up a 6-0 victory in her final set of the day.
“I was really impressed with Alondra today,” Winck said. “She won a tiebreak, she fought well with Chela and she won 6-0. She couldn’t have done much better. … She’s worked really hard this year. She was a doubles player to start and now she’s definitely a singles player.”
No. 1 singles player Isabella Bravo won a 6-2 set for the Bulldogs, while Annalyn Orlanda played well all day, picking up a 6-2 win to start.
“I think Annalyn played really well against Skylar,” Winck said.
The two teams are now tied for second place in the league standings, both two matches behind Lancaster. Quartz Hill has an opportunity to take sole possession of second place with a win over Lancaster next Thursday.
The two teams will send their best players to the Golden League CIF Qualifying Tournament on Saturday at Quartz Hill High School.
Nilo, who only has one loss this season, will be representing the Royals.
“I’m nervous, but I really want to go to CIF and I hope I can make it work,” Nilo said.
Reyes and Ortiz will be representing the Bulldogs and are hoping to stay partners for the tournament.
“I’m a little bit nervous, but excited,” Reyes said. “I feel like we’ve got it.”
