 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
Girls Tennis | GL: Quartz Hill 10, Highland 8

Royals pull into tie for 2nd with win over ’Dogs

  • 0

QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill girls tennis team had its most complete lineup of the season on Thursday to help pick up a 10-8 victory over Highland at Quartz Hill High School.

“I’m really excited I had a full team,” Quartz Hill Liz Litchfield, adding she was missing just two players. “I think everybody is just trying and you just give it what you can. If they just all give 100%, that’s all I can ask.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.