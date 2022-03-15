Royals post best score at Calabasas Invite

CALABASAS — The Quartz Hill boys golf team posted its best score in the 2022 Calabasas Golf Invitational on Monday at the Calabasas Country Club.
The Royals posted a 355, facing tough competition from 19 other teams.
La Canada won the tournament with a 303, followed by Hart (307) and Calabasas (308).
“Overall, very happy with our round,” Quartz Hill coach Dan Pratt said. “I think it’s the best scores we’ve had since we’ve been in this tournament, led by Tanner (Kundt) with an 80.”
Senior Tanner Klundt, the reigning Golden League champion, shot an 80 to lead the Royals, while Tayden Ramos was three strokes behind with an 83.
“As individuals, that and Tayden’s 83 were two of the lowest rounds we’ve had since we’ve been doing this tournament,” Pratt said.
Connor Jazwiecki shot a 91 for Quartz Hill, while Kerrington Ambrose shot 101 and Mike Dubski’s 104 was dropped from the overall score.
“I’m really happy, overall,” Pratt said. “It’s a good, early test for us. I think that there’s a lot of promise where we head from here. Everyone played well.”
The Royals will return to Golden League play today as they take on Antelope Valley, Highland and Knight at Crystalaire Country Club.
