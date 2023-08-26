Royals pick up first victory of the season

RIDGECREST — The Quartz Hill football team defeated Burroughs (Ridgecrest) 21-6 for its first victory of the season on Friday at Burroughs High School.
Adonyss Currie scored two touchdowns on receptions to give him three touchdowns on the young season. He also had a pick-six, but it was called back because of a penalty.
Amarion Williams picked up the other touchdown for Quartz Hill on a scoop-and-score on defense.
The Royals also had a touchdown throw from Brody Larry to Jaden Graham called back.
The offense amassed more than 400 yards, while the defense held Burroughs to just one touchdown.
The Royals return home to take on Golden Valley next Friday.
