Royals outlast Poly in quarterfinal thriller

QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill football team pulled away from visiting Pasadena Poly in the fourth quarter for a 41-34 victory in a CIF-Southern Section Division 12 quarterfinal game on Friday.
The two teams were knotted up at 21 at halftime and 28 in the third quarter before the Royals (7-4) scored on a 5-yard run by Ashtin Dupleasis and a kick by Franco Bella put them up 35-28.
In the fourth quarter, Poly kept a drive alive by converting a fourth-and-1 play with 8:30 left to go. They completed the drive on a 4-yard touchdown run by Nicholas Cardenas with just over four minutes left in the game.
Instead of kicking the extra point, however, Poly tried for two and was stopped by the Royals’ defense, making the score 35-34.
Poly tried for the onside kick, but was unsuccessful in the attempt.
Quartz Hill scored again with just under 1:45 remaining on an 18-yard run by Chalin Crawford. The Royals missed the PAT, but led 41-34.
Quartz Hill made a big stop on their own 27-yard line and Poly turned the ball over on downs to end the game with under a minute remaining.
Dupleasis also scored on a 2-yard run and 17-yard run in the first half.
Crawford threw an 80-yard touchdown pass to Tevaughn Graham at the start of the third quarter to give the Royals a 28-21 lead.
The Royals move on to the semifinals where they will host Woodbridge next week.
Woodbridge defeated Rosemead 48-14 on Friday.
