Royals outlast Eagles

QUARTZ HILL — For the first two sets on Tuesday night, the Quartz Hill girls volleyball team played like the team that has won six consecutive Golden League titles.
In the third and fourth sets against Lancaster, the Royals played more like a team that started the league match with just two returning players and has four underclassmen in their starting six.
Quartz Hill was able to withstand a rally by Lancaster, winning in four sets, 25-12, 25-16, 16-25, 26-24 at Quartz Hill High School.
The Royals (4-6, 3-0) remain undefeated in league play, while the Eagles (4-5-1, 2-1) suffer their first loss in league.
“I feel good about it, honestly,” Quartz Hill coach David Gutierrez said. “We are a young team and we are working through emerging challenges over the course of the season, so we deal with one challenge and then we’re looking for the next thing. We’ve had a lot of changes because of injuries and because of things.”
The Royals have three returning players: Quartz Hill junior Anaiya Cooper, Maliyah Cooper and Skyler Billips. Billips has been injured and Maliyah Cooper suffered a right foot injury in the middle of the second set.
Gutierrez said the Royals are starting two freshmen and two sophomores in their starting six and both their starting setter and starting middle blocker have been out with injuries.
“That’s an opportunity for growth, honestly,” Gutierrez said. “There’s a lot of learning there. The girls are really learning quickly, but because of where we’re at and because we had a lot of injuries early in the season, we’ve had to really shuffle people around. Given that, I’m proud of the girls. In particular, we’ve been working on staying competitive, despite the ups and downs and they did a really good job of that.
“Lancaster is always a pretty solid team, so we know we can’t take them for granted. They have a lot of girls who play in the offseason. I was really proud that the girls kept fighting throughout and there were times when the girls bounced back.”
The Royals came out strong, leading the entire opening set.
Maliyah Cooper and Yvannah Burga both had two kills in the first set and Sophia Mata had two aces.
“I feel like we’re doing really good,” said Anaiya Cooper, a second-year varsity player. “Everybody is giving 100 percent out on the court, especially like today in the first set, where everybody was going after every single ball that they could.
“I feel pretty good and pretty confident. I think today we definitely did play better as a team. I think we’ve been meshing pretty well together. I think we’re becoming really good friends.”
Lancaster led briefly at the start of the second set, but Quartz Hill never trailed after taking a 3-2 lead on an ace by Maliyah Cooper, who injured her right foot at the net when the Royals took a 10-7 lead. Maliyah Cooper never returned and was seen icing her ankle.
Makenzie Zimmardi-Losey led the Royals with four kills in the second set, Anaiya Cooper had two kills and Maliyah Cooper had two aces.
“I think it’s just everybody getting into the varsity mindset early,” Anaiya Cooper said. “I think we’re doing really good. As the season progresses, we’re starting to see more progression from the younger girls. I think we’re really coming together as a team. We’re starting to see a lot of growth from everybody, especially the younger girls.”
The third set was back and forth with seven lead changes before Lancaster took a 12-11 lead it would not relinquish.
The Eagles led by as many as nine points and Mackenzie Hiatt had a kill on set point.
Jordyn Zinn had two kills and an ace for Lancaster and Karissa Galvan added two aces and a kill in the second set.
“Honestly, super proud of my team,” Lancaster coach Alexandra Tejeda said. “Volleyball is such a mental game and it really is just about whoever wants it more. My girls really wanted it and I think they showed that today on the court, so yeah, super proud.
“I think adjusting, that’s a huge thing, I think for all teams, but specifically mine. Reading the sets. Briefing the hitters. Knowing when they’re going to tip. When they are going to swing and just being able to get there quick enough to keep the ball alive.”
The Eagles have five returning players: senior Trinity Bouldin, Galvan, Amaya Robinson, Sherielle Rodriguez and Hiatt.
“I feel like we did really well,” said Bouldin, a third-year varsity player. “We definitely stepped up this game, but we could have done better in the beginning. There was more of a lull in the beginning for us and then towards the end we definitely showed that we wanted to win.
“I think playing smarter and energy-wise. We really wanted to win. We showed it on the court.”
It was the first set Quartz Hill has lost in league play since the 2021 season, when the Royals lost a five-set match to Highland. The Royals swept all 14 league matches last year.
The teams traded leads to start the fourth set before Quartz Hill took a 4-3 lead on a kill by Fernanda Burga.
The Royals led by as many as eight points, 20-12, on a kill by Anaiya Cooper, but the Eagle slowly began to close the gap.
Quartz Hill had a 23-19 lead and then had set and match point twice, but Lancaster tied the set 24-24 on a kill by Bouldin.
The Royals answered with two straight points, getting a kill by Zimmardi-Losey on set and match point.
Anaiya Cooper had five kills in the fourth set for the Royals and Burga had a kill and a block.
“The things we’ve been working on, we did well,” Gutierrez said. “The girls were focused on making sure they did those things the best of their abilities. But we’re still trying to clean up some of our errors and I think that’s what you saw.
“To their credit, Lancaster really played much tougher in the third and fourth sets. They definitely challenged us in the third and fourth sets and looked like they were able to clean up some of their issues as well.”
Bouldin and Hiatt both had three kills in the fourth set for the Eagles, Modesola Adeduro had two blocks and Jazzmyne Davis added a block and a kill.
Lancaster will play at Knight on Thursday, when Quartz Hill plays at Eastside.
