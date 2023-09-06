 Skip to main content
Girls Volleyball | Golden League: Quartz Hill 3, Lancaster 1

Royals outlast Eagles

Lancaster wins third set, but Quartz Hill takes tight fourth set

QUARTZ HILL — For the first two sets on Tuesday night, the Quartz Hill girls volleyball team played like the team that has won six consecutive Golden League titles.

In the third and fourth sets against Lancaster, the Royals played more like a team that started the league match with just two returning players and has four underclassmen in their starting six.

