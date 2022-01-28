Royals outlast Bulldogs

QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill girls soccer team capitalized on offensive opportunities and withstood an aggressive attack by Highland in the second half on Friday night at Quartz Hill High School.
The Royals scored early in both the first and second halves and held on for a 2-1 Golden League victory over the Bulldogs.
Quartz Hill (12-0-1, 11-0-1) remain tied for first place with Knight and the two teams will play on Monday at Quartz Hill High School, with two matches remaining in the regular season.
Highland (8-5, 7-5) falls into a tie for third place with Eastside and the Bulldogs will host Eastside on Monday, which will determine third place in league.
“Highland has always been good and Highland always puts up a good fight against us,” Quartz Hill senior Annabella Luna Martinez said. “I think playing against them now is going help us a lot on Monday to be more prepared for a good challenge.”
Martinez scored in the 12th minute, from eight yards out, to give the Royals an early lead.
“I’m really proud of everybody on the team,” said Martinez, a second-year varsity player. “They all stepped up for Senior Night and they all did their best for everybody.
“In the second half, they started picking up their game, because everybody wants to beat Quartz Hill. I think what we learned at practice yesterday and we put it in our game plan and we stayed true to our game.”
Quartz Hill junior Izabella Guzman had a shot from eight yards go just wide of the right post in the ninth minute. Guzman had a shot save by Highland goalie Hazel Saucedo in the 14th minute.
“I’m very proud of them. From the opening whistle to the final whistle, they played their hearts out,” Quartz Hill coach Arika Ontiveros said. “They sacrificed their bodies. They worked through every 50/50 battle. We worked on the plan and they executed the plan and I’m very proud of what they’ve accomplished thus far.
“It was a good battle between Highland and us at the end of the game. I had to make some adjustments to certain players and those players, like (Addison) ended up closing and locking down the back line. We had to adjust and make our system work. We ended up finishing the way we wanted to finish.”
Quartz Hill sophomore Addison Leite scored in the second minute of the second half. On a breakaway, Leite got past the Highland goalie with a move and chipped it in from five yards to give the Royals a 2-0 lead.
“Calling for the ball and just being there and just really reaching out for that ball,” Leite said of the goal. “I thought that we did very good. We stayed really calm and composed towards the end of the game and finished off strong.”
Highland was far more aggressive offensively in the second half and it paid off.
“I think, second half, they did really good and were aggressive,” Highland coach Megan Powell said. “I think it turned into a little bit of a physical game. I’m proud of them.
“I think they kind of got in their groove and figured out what they were doing wrong in the first half and were able to make corrections.”
Highland’s Gabriella Lomeli had a shot from 10 yards saved by Quartz Hill senior goalie Katie Crees in the 43rd minute and Highland’s Janelle Torres had a 10-yard shot saved five minutes later.
The Bulldogs were finally able to capitalize when Lomeli was fouled in the box to give Highland a penalty shot.
Highland junior Melanie Mejia, a third-year varsity player, drilled the penalty to the right of the diving Quartz Hill goalie.
“Honestly, I feel we could have done way better,” Mejia said. “We didn’t bring up our A game today, but we did get better in the second half. I feel that we had more energy. We had motivation to play.
“I think we have to play more with each other, with better communication, because we didn’t talk a lot today, so we kind of felt lost.”
Highland’s Kimberly Duarte had free kicks of 40 and 45 yards saved in the 63rd and 66th minutes, as the Bulldogs continued their aggressive offensive push in the second half.
Leite, a second-year varsity player, said helping teammates on defense and communication helped stave off Highland’s offense.
“Really keeping a lot of cover for my other defenders, helping them out,” Leite said of the second-half defense. “I think that we’ve been playing really well this season. We’ve been staying calm. I think it’s going to be a really good matchup on Monday and we just need to go in strong and keep our heads up and be ready.”
Quartz Hill and Knight tied 3-3 in their first match on Dec. 16 at Knight High School.
Quartz Hill has won the league title two consecutive seasons, including during the spring season last year.
“Very confident. Very confident in what we’re doing and how we’re performing,” Ontiveros said. “As long as we continue to execute what we’re working on in practice and continue to execute the plan, I think I have full confidence in what these girls are capable of doing and accomplishing what we want to accomplish this season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.