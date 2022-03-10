PALMDALE — The Quartz Hill baseball team opened Golden League play with a 17-3 win at Palmdale High on Wednesday.
The Royals (3-4, 1-0) jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the top of the first inning and clinched the victory with eight runs in the fifth inning.
Quartz Hill starting pitcher Ishmael Quintero earned his first varsity win, striking out five in four innings and giving up two hits, three walks and three runs.
Chuck Lang led the Royals at the plate, finishing with three hits, including two doubles, and four RBIs and Gus Swaner had three singles and three RBIs.
Quartz Hill will host Palmdale on Friday and will host Sylmar on Saturday in the El Camino Tournament.
Paraclete 7, Brentwood 0
LANCASTER — The Paraclete baseball won a Gold Coast League game against Brentwood on Wednesday, 7-0 at Paraclete High School.
Paraclete pitcher Julian Cuevas led the Spirits (7-1, 3-0) on the mound, striking out five in 6.2 innings, giving up three hits.
Paraclete’s Cameron Estes was 2-for-3 at the plate with two runs and an RBI, Sammy Lopez was 1-for-2 with an RBI, Jacoby Madise was 1-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI and Nomar Vazquez had an RBI.
Paraclete will play at Brentwood on Friday at 3:15 p.m.
Desert Christian 12, Cal City 3
CALIFORNIA CITY — The Desert Christian baseball team took advantage of 10 California City errors in a 12-3 nonleague victory at California City High School on Wednesday.
Cal city pitcher Blake Moore struck out eight in four plus innings of work, giving up two earned runs on two hits.
Cal City’s Henry Ramsey hit a double and scored a run.
“We actually pitched pretty well,” Cal City coach Shane Moore said. “Offensively we struggled against their pitching and defensively we committed 10 errors. You’re not going to win a lot of games with that.
“We’re a very young team.”
Cal City (3-3) will play Summit Charter Academy in Porterville in a nonleague game on Friday.
Boys Volleyball
Desert Christian 3,
Palmdale Aerospace Academy 0
LANCASTER — The Desert Christian boys volleyball team defeated the Palmdale Aerospace Academy in straight sets, 25-9, 25-7, 25-12 in a match on Wednesday at Desert Christian High School.
Desert Christian freshman setter Colt Schmidt set two school records with 10 aces and 37 assists.
Desert Christian junior outside Cade Schmidt had 14 kills and eight aces, sophomore middle Zachary Bell added two kills and had 10 serves and junior outside Sean Worrell finished with eight kills.
Desert Christian will host Palmdale Aerospace on March 16 in a 4 p.m. match.
Boys Golf
Golden League
PALMDALE — The Quartz Hill boys golf team defeated Knight, Lancaster and Littlerock with a team score of 201 on Tuesday in the Golden League opener at Rancho Vista Golf Course.
Freshman Tayden Ramos and junior Connor Jazwiecki each shot 37 to lead the Royals, while senior Tanner Klundt was right behind with a 38.
Quartz Hill freshman Kerrington Ambrose shot a 43 to tie with Lancaster’s Drew DeGeorge, and Mike Dubski shot 46 for the Royals.
“We need to work collectively on our short game (chipping and putting) if we want to compete with schools over the hill,” Quartz Hill coach Dan Pratt said. “However, I’m really proud of how all the boys played today.”
Quartz Hill will compete at the Coyote Golf Tournament on Monday at Calabasas Country Club.
