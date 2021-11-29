Royals move on to state playoffs

The Quartz Hill football team’s season isn’t finished yet.
The Royals were crowned CIF-Southern Section Division 12 champions on Saturday after a 43-8 rout of Compton at Compton College.
With the win, Quartz Hill earned a berth in the CIF State Championships, which were announced on Sunday.
The Royals (9-4) will be on the road again in the CIF State Division 6AA South Regional Championship Bowl Game against Palo Verde Valley of Blythe, almost 250 miles from Quartz Hill.
Palo Verde Valley (11-2) won the CIF-San Diego Section Division 5 championship with a 41-19 victory over Mission Bay.
The Yellow Jackets also won the Desert League title (4-0). The No. 1 seed had a bye in the first round of the playoffs before defeating No. 8 Crawford, 36-14, and No. 4 Fallbrook, 29-28, to reach the finals.
Quartz Hill finished third in the Golden League (4-3). The Royals were the No. 11 seed in the CIF-SS Division 12 playoffs, but posted wins over Lakeside (28-21), Pasadena Poly (41-34) and No. 2 seed Woodbridge (23-0), before knocking off No. 1 Compton.
Friday’s game is currently set for 7:30 p.m. The winner will move on to the Division 6AA State Championship Bowl Game against the North’s St. Vincent or Argonaut, who also play against each other on Friday.
