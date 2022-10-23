Royals move on to quarterfinals

QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill girls volleyball team faced a challenge from its second-round playoff opponent, Bishop Amat, on Saturday night.
The Royals lost the second set and held a one-point advantage late in the fourth set against the persistent Lancers.
Quartz Hill closed the fourth set with a 4-1 run to clinch set and match point in a 25-13, 22-25, 25-13, 25-21 victory over Bishop Amat in a CIF-Southern Section Division 5 second-round match at Quartz Hill High School.
Quartz Hill (28-6) advances to the quarterfinals on Wednesday and will face the winner of Monday’s Monrovia at Marina second-round match. Regardless of the opponent, Quart Hill will play on the road.
“Felt good. That team was tough,” Quartz Hill coach David Gutierrez said. “They did not give up. That team, they played to the very last point. They were super scrappy. I think they were first place in their league and it shows. That’s a team that knows what it takes to win. To see our girls rise to the occasion there, they made us work for it a lot. It was nice.”
Bishop Amat (21-8) won the Camino Real League, ahead of second-place Paraclete.
Quartz Hill played like the No. 1 seed in the division during the opening set, never trailing after taking a 2-1 lead.
“So incredible. We had such great energy tonight,” Quartz Hill senior setter Taylor Boone said. “We were so positive. We were hustling.”
Quartz Hill senior outside hitter Rachel Plantinga, a second-year varsity player, had seven kills in the opening set.
“This is as confident as we’ve seen Rachel play,” Gutierrez said. “She hit the ball hard and high. Her jump serves were outstanding tonight as well. She scored a lot of points there.”
Quartz Hill senior Skye Johns had three kills in the first set, junior Maliyah Cooper had two, Boone had a kill and an ace and seniors Paige Stuart and Leah Gillie both had one kill apiece.
“I feel like we did amazing,” Plantinga said. “I really trusted my teammates tonight, like I knew that they were behind me for coverage. I think our serves were phenomenal, so I think that’s what really helped.”
The Royals had a dramatic letdown in the second set, trailing the entire set, as the Lancers led by as many as seven points, 19-12.
“When we played well, we played very well and were dominant. So that was a lot of fun to watch as well,” Gutierrez said. “It seemed like kind of the story of the night was us avoiding errors. When we were able to avoid errors, we were able to open up kind of large strings of points against them. Then when we had errors, which did creep up a little bit tonight, I don’t know if that was just a coincidence in that Game 2 or nerves or whatever, but in that Game 2 we saw a lot more hitting errors, some serving errors and passing errors that we didn’t see in the rest. When that happened they were able to come back to us, because that team did not make a lot of mistakes. They made us earn a lot of points tonight. It’s fun to play a team like that. It’s challenging and it’s nerve racking, but it’s fun because that’s going to get us a little bit better.”
Bishop Amat senior Peyton Ertle had three kills in the second set.
Although Quartz Hill cut the deficit to one point, 21-20, the Lancers answered with a 4-2 run to close the set.
“I think the difference was our errors, personally,” Plantinga said. “The opposing team, Bishop Amat, kept their energy up a lot, which is something we should have done. I think we put it back in for the third set. It was just our errors.”
Boone agreed that the Royals’ errors were a big factor in the second set.
“I feel like there’s a lot of hitting errors. We might have gotten too in our heads,” Boone said. “We thinking about mechanics rather than just going with the flow.”
Cooper and Johns both had three kills apiece in the second set. Johns added a block, Stuart and Gillie had two kills apiece, Gillie also had a block and Plantinga and Boone each had one kill.
Quartz Hill regained its dominant form in the third set, never trailing after taking a 2-1 lead on a kill by Gillie.
Plantinga finished with seven kills and a block in the third set.
“I think it’s good to lose, because in a way you just figure out that you’re not going to win every single one,” Plantinga said. “You have to really, really fight for it, especially in the playoffs.”
Gutierrez praised the play of his middles, including Gillie, who had two kills and two blocks in the third.
“We knew tonight was going to be kind of us relying a lot on the middles both for offense, because we knew we’d be able to score there, so we had to make sure we got them the ball and that they did their job,” Gutierrez said. “But also for defense, because they had that big outside (Ertle). We knew the middles would be instrumental in slowing her down, because they set her it seemed like 75 percent of the time.
“Our middles had a big job tonight, so they really did well. It was nice to seem them fulfill their responsibilities both on offense and defense.”
Stuart and Cooper both had a block in the third set and senior Emma Frazer and Boone both had an ace.
“I really think it was our end goal,” Plantinga said. “We really did not want to go to a fifth set. They are very good competitors and you could tell that they could make a lead, so I think we just wanted to stop them. I think we were just able to stop their flow.”
Although Quartz Hill continued its dominance to start the fourth set, jumping out to a quick 4-0 lead, the Lancers eventually took a 10-9 lead.
There were three ties before Quartz Hill took a 14-13 lead it would not relinquish, thanks to a 7-0 run that gave the Royals a 19-13 lead.
It would be the biggest lead of the set, as Bishop Amat answered with a 5-0 run to cut its deficit to one, 19-18.
After the Lancers pulled to within one, 22-21, on a kill by Ertle, the Royals closed the set and the match with a 3-0 run, getting a kill by Cooper and two aces by Boone.
“Incredible. It was really nerve racking because it was a deep ball,” Boone said of her ace on match point. “Once I saw the line ref put it down, I was so excited. Incredible.”
Senior Sarah Garcia and Gillie both finished with three kills apiece in the fourth set and Cooper and Johns had two kills apiece.
“It means so much to us,” Boone said. “Every point we get is very emotional for us, because we want to win. We want to use our years of hard work and playing and reps to win.
“They’re very trusting. We’ve played with each other for almost four years now. A lot of us have been playing since middle school together. We have a lot of trust in each other. We know what our capabilities are, so there’s just a lot of connections and closeness on the team. We know what to do.”
Quartz Hill has 12 seniors on its roster, helping the Royals win their sixth consecutive Golden League title this season and advance to the quarterfinals for the first time since Quartz Hill won the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 championship in 2018.
“I think we’re realizing it’s our last season in high school,” Plantinga said. “Not a lot of us are going to play in college, so I think it’s our last season, so we might as well go for gold.”
