Royals make quick work of Los Altos

QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill softball team used a dominating pitching performance by sophomore Kaylei Victoria and three home runs to win a first-round playoff game on Thursday.
The Royals defeated Los Altos 4-0 in a CIF-Southern Section Division 3 first-round game at Quartz Hill High School.
Quartz Hill (19-5) will host St. Anthony (15-8) in a second-round game on Tuesday. St. Anthony defeated Lakewood 4-1 on Thursday.
“It means a lot,” Victoria said of the playoff win. “I think from not starting last year to starting this year, it’s a big difference. Last year, we sat on the bench. Now I get to start, it’s kind of rewarding and to throw a shutout, it’s good.
“For me, personally it’s a mental thing. It’s mental. We all have to be all up here. I think that’s what really helped me.”
Victoria struck out 10 in seven innings, giving up four hits.
“She has to be mentally there to throw strikes,” Quartz Hill sophomore catcher Skyler Billips said of Victoria. “I think energy, for sure, was low, but it could have been better. Defense was on point. Her pitching was amazing. She was hitting her spots and she’s been struggling with that a little bit. Coming out today was a big reward, especially since she went seven innings. I’m proud of her for that.”
The two teams were scoreless through the first three innings before Quartz Hill senior Cadence Crampton and junior Maya McPherson hit back-to-back home runs in the fourth inning.
“I was pleased with the way they played,” Quartz Hill coach Robert Drennan said. “Like I explained to them, the first round is tough because you really don’t know what to expect. I think that we kind of struggled a little bit early, but like they’ve done all season long, they kept fighting and staying positive and did some good things. It took us a little bit longer to get the bats going than we expected, but they finally came around.”
Billips hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning, her fifth of the season.
“I think we definitely made adjustments to the pitcher,” Billips said. “We came out swinging.
“It’s pretty big. It’s hard to go first round. It’s probably one of the hardest games, just to get over that.”
Quartz Hill shared the Golden League title with Highland, splitting their two-game series last week.
The Royals, and the Bulldogs, both advanced to the Division 3 second round last season.
Los Altos (16-11) tied for second place in the Hacienda League this season.
