PALMDALE — The Quartz Hill girls golf team came up against a strong West Ranch squad and lost 210-244 in a non-league match at Rancho Vista Golf Course on Wednesday.
Reigning Golden League champion Kylie Warner led the way for the Royals with a 39, followed by Terry Muller and Samantha Redifer, who each shot 47 in the nine-hole match.
Sabrina Redifer added a 53 and Rylin Rasposas picked up a 58 to round out the scoring for Quartz Hill. Kate Yi led the way for West Ranch with the lowest score of the day, 37, while Eunice Yi followed with 38.
West Ranch’s Ashmita Goel and Christina Lee each shot 43, while Naomi Kim had a 49.
“West Ranch is solid,” Quartz Hill coach Kevin Mahady said. “Nice eye opener for our girls to see what’s out there.”
Quartz Hill opens Golden League play and the defense of its league title against Highland, Eastside and Knight at Desert Aire Golf Course today.
