PACOIMA — The Quartz Hill girls golf team lost to West Ranch in a non-league match at Hansen Dam Golf Course on Wednesday.
West Ranch shot a 195 in nine holes, while Quartz Hill shot 225.
Terry Muller led the way for the Royals with a 5-over 41, while Samantha Redifer and Rylin Raposas each shot 45.
Taylor Waters finished with a 46 and Sabrina Redifer came in at 48.
Quartz Hill was without defending Golden League champion Kylie Warner, who wasn’t feeling well. The Royals return to Golden League play today against Antelope Valley, Littlerock and Highland at Rancho Vista Golf Course.
