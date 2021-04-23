QUARTZ HILL — The defense for both the Antelope Valley and Quartz Hill boys soccer teams were up for the challenge of a fierce Golden League match on Thursday.
Both teams had only a few quality scoring opportunities, stymied by quick, aggressive defense.
It proved to be the third tie for both teams, in a 1-1 tie at Quartz Hill High School.
Quartz Hill (5-2-3) entered the match in second place in the Golden League, just ahead of Antelope Valley (5-3-3). Palmdale is alone in first (7-0-2) with four matches remaining in the regular season.
“Both teams played strong,” Quartz Hill coach Charles Gordon said. “Kudos to AV. They did a really good job. They did a good job defensively and offensively. Our defense did a good job of holding down their forwards. Both teams did a great job.”
The Antelopes missed an opportunity in the 14th minute when Kain Romero chipped a shot from five yards out high off a lead pass from senior Christian Gomez.
Quartz Hill scored its lone goal in the 33rd minute off a throw-in by senior Jaxon Oliver.
Quartz Hill senior Devin Valadez, a third-year varsity player, redirected the throw in to give the Royals a 1-0 lead.
“I feel that we dominated the game. We were just unable to come out and score a goal in the second half to seal the deal,” Valadez said. “I think our defense stepped up big and held them to only one goal. Unfortunately it was a PK. I think we definitely dominated the game.”
Antelope Valley coach Jose Perez said the strong wind played a part in the scoring play for Quartz Hill, as it did for all of the match.
“I’m always proud of them,” Perez said. “A draw is a draw. We got points at an away pitch and that’s always important to get. It was windy. The boys were a little bit with the wind in the first half, but that’s normal out here and we’re used to it. Nobody likes playing in the wind. (Quartz Hill) scored their goal on the throw-in, a lot of it had to do with the wind. The kid has a cannon for a throw-in and the ball was like five feet off the ground and hit off his teammate’s neck and went in for a goal.
“Always proud of the boys, though.”
The Antelopes were able to answer midway through the second half, when they were fouled in the penalty box, giving Antelope Valley the lone penalty kick of the match.
Gomez converted the penalty kick, as Quartz Hill senior goalie Divonte Williams broke to his right, leaving an empty left side for Gomez.
“I know it’s a big game,” said Gomez, who saw a little playing time as a freshman. “I just felt calm. I’ve been taking PKs the whole season and I know I had to score to get that point. It felt amazing. We got more motivation. We tried looking for that second one to get three points, but ... I just like scoring. I had to do it for my teammates. My teammates do it for me, too.
“I think the team did great. We kept most of the possession and we came back. We were down 1-0. We fought hard to make that comeback, tried to get that win, but at least we got that point, so we are happy with the result.”
Quartz Hill won the previous matchup, 2-1 on March 29.
“We wanted revenge from last time they beat us,” Gomez said. “Me personally, I’ve never won here and I used that as motivation. I tried to motivate my teammates. I feel that the team did good. We’re just focused on next week on Pete Knight and Palmdale.”
Both teams were unable to capitalize on just a few solid scoring chances in the final 15 minutes.
“I think we played very hard today,” Gordon said. “We did our job. We did well. A couple of mistakes on defense, but overall the team played well and we did a good job.”
“We just have to stay hungry and stay focused and win our last four games.”
Quartz Hill plays at fourth-place Highland on Monday and finishes the regular season at home against Palmdale on May 5.
Quartz Hill finished second in league last season, behind Golden League champion Palmdale.
“I think we have the potential to come back and win the league. We just need to pull together as a team and come out and start winning games,” Valadez said.
Antelope Valley has had a solid turnaround this season after finishing last in the Golden League last season.
“Knowing that we can play with anybody in this league, knowing that a one-goal lead on the road is difficult to make up, but they know they can play with anybody in the league,” Perez said. “We’ve shown it. Being down one goal, they didn’t drop their head. They didn’t get discouraged. They just kept fighting. We got our chance in the second half and we converted on the PK.
“The defenses, the back four, for both schools played excellent today. As much as I want to see goals scored, obviously, but when you see a good match where the defense is standing on their head, the way these boys, all eight boys (did). Everybody played a tremendous defensive match today.”
Antelope Valley will host Knight on Monday. The two teams tied 1-1 in their last matchup. AV will host Palmdale on Thursday.
There was no girls match, as Antelope Valley is not fielding a girls team.
Perez said the girls coach resigned weeks before the start of the season, and although a replacement was found, only a few players were interested.
Antelope Valley did not have enough boys to field a junior varsity team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.