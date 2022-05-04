Royals leading GL tourney

PALMDALE — The first day of the two-day boys golf Golden League CIF Qualifying Tournament saw the top four league golfers stay relatively the same on Tuesday at Rancho Vista Golf Club.
Quartz Hill senior Tanner Klundt, who won the tournament last season, shot an even-par 72 — his best score of the season — to take a two-stroke lead over freshman teammate Tayden Ramos, who had the lowest league average.
“My round was amazing,” Klundt said. “There were minimal mistakes.”
Klundt double bogeyed on holes 4 and 11, but made up for it with four birdies and finished with an eagle on hole 18, shooting 36 on both halves of the course.
“It was just great putting. That’s all it is,” Klundt said. “It was a very fast putt.”
His ball sat on the green on a slope just above the hole on 18 and he was able to let it slide right into the cup with his putt.
He and Ramos have been battling all season, so it’s only fitting they are battling in the final league tournament of the season.
“Tayden’s just amazing, there’s really nothing you can do,” Klundt said. “When he just putts better than you and chips better than you, I’ve got to give him credit. He’s just a fantastic player all around.
“We really just make each other better.”
Ramos has enjoyed the friendly rivalry, too.
“It’s fun to have competition with someone in your league,” he said. “It’s back and forth, but it’s fun.”
He shot a 74 on Tuesday, shooting three birdies on the back nine (36) after a struggle on the front nine (38).
“It was a little up and down,” Ramos said. “Front nine, I couldn’t make a putt to save my life. Back nine, I did finish off with two birdies and shot 74, so I’m happy about that.”
Winning the league title for lowest average was Ramos’ goal for the season and now, he wants to win the CIF qualifying tournament, too.
“I want to win every time,” Ramos said. “I have that competitive fire.”
Lancaster senior Drew DeGeorge moved up from the fourth seed to third in the tournament after shooting a 79 (38-41).
“I felt like Drew had a great game,” Lancaster coach Derek Luna said. “He improved his score from the previous times beforehand.”
DeGeorge, who also plays baseball, is in the middle of a busy week. He left the tournament right after finishing his round to go to Lancaster baseball practice. The Eagles are playing in a CIF-Southern Section Division 5 wildcard game at Savanna today.
“With him being a dual-sport athlete, he knows how to manage both baseball and golf at the same time,” Luna said. “He’s a good kid to have in this program. … For him to do both, work it out with the coach, the athletic director and all that stuff, it’s really good to be able to see him out here competing and to watch him love the game.”
DeGeorge will return for the second round of the tournament on Thursday at Crystalaire. Should the Eagles win their baseball game today, he will be playing on the road with the team again on Friday.
“Crystalaire is a challenging course, so everybody at Crystalaire has their own ups and downs,” Luna said. “But I think (DeGeorge) will do pretty good at Crystalaire.”
Quartz Hill junior Connor Jazwiecki is sitting in fourth place after shooting 81 (43-38).
Only the top four golfers in the tournament will qualify for CIF Individuals.
Quartz Hill sophomore Mike Farnes is fifth overall with an 88 (44-44), while sophomore teammate Mike Dubski is sixth with a 91 (47-44), freshman Kerrington Ambrose shot 94 (50-44) for seventh and junior Dylan Van Holton shot 95 (48-47) for eighth.
Knight junior Jesus Hernandez finished ninth on the day with a 96 (48-48), while Littlerock’s Jacob Morales shot his best round of the season with a 100 (51-49) for 10th place.
Palmdale’s Benjamin Hernandez is in 11th after shooting 105 (56-49) and Lancaster’s Andrew Martinez sits in 12th after shooting 116 (58-58).
Lancaster’s Michael Recinos shot 102 (50-52), while Highland’s Brayden Gridler shot 107 (51-56), Palmdale’s Jeremy Rubio shot 111 (58-53) and Elijah Joseph shot 119 (61-58). Those four players played pick up to keep pace and will finish the tournament tied for 13th place.
The second day takes place on Thursday at Crystalaire Country Club.
“I do well there,” Klundt said. “But there’s always some holes there that mess me up, so I’ve just really got to dial it in.”
Ramos is ready to repeat a solid round of 74 he picked up last week at Crystalaire, which clinched him the Golden League title.
“If I shoot 74 like I did last time there to win Golden League, I might have a chance,” Ramos said. “(Klundt) shot 85 last time. I’ve just got to beat him by three.”
