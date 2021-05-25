LLANO — The first day of the boys and girls Golden League CIF Qualifying Tournament saw the season’s leaders finish on top of the leaderboards on a beautiful day at Crystalaire Golf Course.
Quartz Hill sophomore Kylie Warner shot the best round of the day for all golfers shooting a 1-under 71.
“The highlights of my round today (were) my chipping and my putting,” Warner said. “They really saved me. I had about four or five birdies and my driving today was pretty good too.”
Warner, who averaged a 36 on nine holes throughout the season, shot a 1-under 35 on the front nine and an even-par 36 on the back nine.
“I’m pretty pleased with my round,” Warner said. “I definitely was striving to go a little bit lower, but 1-under is definitely a decent round. I’m excited for Wednesday.”
A 1-under is a very decent round as Crystalaire is known to be one of the tougher courses in the Valley. The golfers will finish up the two-day tournament at Rancho Vista Golf Course on Wednesday.
Only the top five girls and top four boys will get to go to the CIF tournament.
Warner put herself in a prime position as she has a 13-stroke lead over sophomore teammate Taylor Waters, who shot an 84 with 42s on both halves of the course.
“I don’t feel the best about it, I think I could’ve done a lot better,” Waters said about her round. “But, I had some good shots today and my driving was really good today too.”
Waters had the second lowest score on the girls side, but knows what she needs to do to solidify her spot on Wednesday.
“I think I really need to work on putting and chipping to get them a lot closer and shave my putting down a lot,” Waters said.
Quartz Hill freshman Sabrina Redifer had the third lowest score of the day for the girls with an 88, shooting 46 on the front nine and 42 on the back.
“I think I did pretty good,” Redifer said. “I obviously could’ve done better, but I’m happy with my overall score.”
Redifer has teammate Terry Muller and Lancaster’s Alayna Sweitzer four strokes behind her as they both shot 92, so she knows what she needs to do to stay in the top five.
“I think I need to focus more on my iron shots, because they were all over the place,” Redifer said.
Quartz Hill’s Samantha Redifer sits in sixth with a 94, followed by teammate Alyssa Castellano and Highland’s Kendall Sumner tied for seventh with 115s, Lancaster’s Ayanna Langdale (127), Quartz Hill’s Vani Tagi (129) and Palmdale’s Brittany Garcia (155). Antelope Valley’s Lisbeth Sanchez did not compete.
Quartz Hill junior Tanner Klundt led the boys with an 80, shooting 40 on the front and back nines.
“Today wasn’t too bad,” Klundt said. “My drives felt great, but the putts weren’t falling in for me.”
Klundt currently has a nine-stroke lead heading into Wednesday’s final round.
“I need to improve on my irons because they fell short of the green on a few holes,” Klundt said.
Knight senior Douglas Depaz and Lancaster’s Drew DeGeorge tied for the second-lowest scores for the boys.
Depaz was tied for second in the league in average with 43.3. He shot a 44 on the front nine and 45 on the back.
“It was pretty good,” Depaz said. “I wish I focused more on my putting, read the greens a little more. But besides that, I did good and I had fun.”
He said he likes his chances on earning one of the four spots to CIF.
“I feel good about that second, third spot and I think I’m going to qualify,” Depaz said.
DeGeorge shot a 42 on the front nine and a 47 on the back nine.
Quartz Hill’s Luke Santero sits in the fourth spot with a 90 (45-45), and is followed closely by teammates Noah Heming (91) and Connor Jazwiecki (92) and Palmdale’s Gabe Castaneda (93).
Quartz Hill’s Mike Dubski and Palmdale’s Taylor Montes each shot 109, while Quartz Hill’s Joe Mahady shot 119.
Knight’s Mathew Martinez and Elijah Johnson shot 112 and 129, respectively, but disqualified because they played double-par pick-up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.