High School Girls Golf | Golden League CIF Qualifying | Day One

Royals lead GL tournament

Warner posts 73 to lead field of 16 golfers

GL golf QH Kylie Warner

Courtesy of Dan Pratt

Quartz Hill senior Kylie Warner tees off on a hole at Crystalaire Country Club during the first day of the Golden League CIF Qualifying Tournament on Tuesday. Warner led the day with a 73.

LLANO — Three-time Golden League regular season champion Kylie Warner is on her way to winning her third straight league CIF qualifying tournament after posting a 73 on the first day of the two-day affair, Tuesday, at Crystalaire Country Club.

And she did it all despite suffering through a cold and being stung by a wasp on hole six. 

