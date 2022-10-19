Royals lead GL tournament

LLANO — Three-time Golden League regular season champion Kylie Warner is on her way to winning her third straight league CIF qualifying tournament after posting a 73 on the first day of the two-day affair, Tuesday, at Crystalaire Country Club.
And she did it all despite suffering through a cold and being stung by a wasp on hole six.
“Honestly, I was just going with the flow today,” Warner said about how she fought through her ailments. “I went into it with the mindset of just trying to do my best. It just happened to be that a 73 was my best today.”
Sitting right behind the senior are her Quartz Hill teammates, senior Terry Muller (81), sophomore Rylin Raposas (84), junior Alyssa Castellanos (94), senior Samantha Redifer (97) and junior Sabrina Redifer (97).
“Terry is right behind me with an 81, she played a great game today,” Warner said.
The wasp sting was an uncomfortable part of the day for Warner. She said she was on hole six and she was standing next to her bag before it happened.
“I am guessing a wasp had landed on my leg,” she said. “As I went to walk away, I just felt a sharp, painful sting and I noticed a bug fall from my leg. It was very painful and in an uncomfortable area. I pushed through it event though it wasn’t an ideal situation.”
The second, and final, day of the tournament is at Rancho Vista Golf Club on Thursday. Only four golfers will move on to CIF-Southern Section Individual Regionals next week.
Warner has qualified in her first three years and is on her way to a fourth tournament.
“These next couple of days, I am just focused on getting better,” Warner said. “As far as for Thursday, I am going to have a positive mindset and plan on improving my score from (Tuesday).”
