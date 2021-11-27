Royals in search of third CIF title

QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill football team may play with a full team for the first time this season tonight.
The Royals have advanced to the CIF-Southern Section Division 12 championship game, despite playing without their captain on defense in a semifinal victory.
Quartz Hill (7-4) will play Compton (7-5) tonight at 7 p.m. at Compton College.
The Royals are trying to win their first championship since winning the Division 10 title in 2017.
“Knock on wood, right now this will be the first game this season where we’ll have our entire squad,” Quartz Hill coach James Vondra said. “We won’t have anyone on COVID quarantine. Nobody out with COVID. It’s just kind of weird, Week 14 to say that. We haven’t had our full squad this entire season at all.”
Quartz Hill defeated Woodbridge 23-0 in the semifinals last week, despite missing senior middle linebacker Aiden Agnor.
“For the semifinal, our middle linebacker with 100 tackles this year, 15 tackles a game and the captain of our defense and he is out, because of COVID,” Vondra said. “We are walking into a semifinal game against a tough Woodbridge opponent and not only do we win, but our defense shuts them out. It just shows that, yeah we were discouraged and we were kind of worried.”
Agnor is in his third year on the varsity team.
“It was a lot, because we had to learn about the new rules,” Agnor said. “Sometimes we would have a player taken out, but there wasn’t any beforehand knowledge of it. So we just had to go ‘Oh there’s a guy gone. We have to fix it.’ That just came with part of the season. We just had to game plan that too, just in case. Luckily we had enough guys, enough depth to do it. I’m thankful for that too.
“It’s like everything we’ve been working for. It’s like an honor. Every year the goal is to play in the championship game, but last year we only had the five COVID games. This year we knew what it took to get there, so we did what we’re supposed to do. This game is also for the seniors last year that didn’t have the opportunity to do this.”
The Royals started the season without senior quarterback CJ Crawford due to COVID in a 56-0 loss at Oxnard.
“You lose a captain of your offense and your offense stalls and now you fast forward and here we lose the captain of our defense and we expect our defense to stall and it didn’t,” Vondra said. “Our guys really rallied around it. The athletes were just ‘Coach, we’ve been through this all year. We’re ready to go. Like you’ve said, it’s a team sport. We’re going to pick up the slack.’ And they did. They put us in this situation. It’s obviously a huge boost to get Aiden back this week for the championship game.
“Man, this COVID has really … that’s on top of the normal things we have to deal with. The normal injuries of the season. The normal grade issues. All that stuff is still there and now you’re throwing pretty much a road block that is 15-feet high, you have to figure out how to get over, called COVID. It’s been a very hard season, but you know, the hard work has paid off and it’s very rewarding to be in this situation.”
After their season-opening loss, the Royals had their next two preseason games canceled and went almost a month between games.
“The health department came in and shut us down for three weeks,” Vondra said. “We got games canceled against Golden Valley and Valencia and then it was our bye week. We weren’t allowed to practice. We weren’t allowed to do anything. Our first day back was the Monday in preparation for the Lancaster game. It just shows, when you take three weeks off. We had about 15 kids that had COVID. Then we had another 15-20 kids that were on the contact protocol that were out. I think that was the first time during the pandemic where we were ‘OK. This is really going to affect a lot of things.’ As a staff we sat down, ‘We’ve got to coach our depth and we have to make sure the next man up is ready to go.’
“We just can’t focus on our starters. Sometimes I like to go with three deep, but with COVID we’ve had to go 5, 6, 7 deep. The bad thing is we COVID test on Wednesdays. We get the results back on Friday, so our administration is coming out and they’re pulling kids out of the locker room when we’re getting ready for the game. That’s been the difficult hurdle to overcome, where you prepare Monday through Thursday and then on Friday, ‘Oh sorry, your quarterback can’t play today. Your center is out today.’ Now we’re scrambling. We just try to put ourselves in a situation where, it literally got to the point where ‘OK, whoever they take off. We’re going to be fine. We’ve got the next guy ready. Obviously it won’t be as good as the first guy, but he’s ready to go and we’re going to fight with that guy. Football is a team sport and the guys realize that.”
The Royals lost their Golden League opener at Lancaster 63-62 in their return after three weeks.
But Quartz Hill regrouped to win its next four games.
“Everybody is just buying in as a team,” Crawford said. “We just came together at the right time, because at the beginning of the season it was rocky, but towards the end we got it together.
“I think it means a lot. We overcame a lot, with COVID and a whole bunch of things, like canceled games. We didn’t play as much as everybody else this season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.