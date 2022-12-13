Royals hold off Eagles’ late comeback

LANCASTER — The Quartz Hill girls basketball team defeated Lancaster 49-44 in a Golden League game on Monday.
The Royals (10-2, 4-0 GL) were up 39-26 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Eagles (3-7, 0-4) began to close the gap.
“I was proud of my girls tonight,” Lancaster coach Erick Price said. “We were down by 14 with 5 minutes left in the game and they battled back within four points.
“I told them to keep their heads up. We’ll be all right.”
Mandy Frozina led the Royals with 15 points and Demi Green added 13.
Freshman Alena Wilson led the Eagles with 17 points and Brianna SaMarion finished with 15.
Quartz Hill hosts fellow league unbeaten Highland today at 5:30 p.m., while Lancaster plays at Palmdale.
