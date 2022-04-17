WALNUT — The Quartz Hill swim team earned six CIF automatic times and two consideration times at the Meet of Champions Finals on Saturday at Mt. San Antonio College.
Emily Drossel earned four CIF automatic times, two in individual events and two as part of a relay team.
Emily Drossel finished eighth in the 100 butterfly with an automatic time of 58.17 and 14th in the 200 free with an automatic time of 1:59.77.
Quartz Hill freshman Bethany Burga got three CIF automatic times, one in an individual event and two as part of the Quartz Hill relay teams.
Burga got an automatic time in the 200 freestyle, finishing 15th overall with a time of 1:58.49.
Burga, along with Emily Drossel, Kiana Henriquez, Isabelle Drossel, finished ninth overall in the 200 free relay with an automatic time of 1:43.05.
The Quartz Hill team of Burga, Sophia Washington, Emily Drossel and Isabelle Drossel finished 10th in the 200 medley relay with an automatic time of 1:55.42.
Sebastian Petho had one CIF automatic time and two consideration times.
Petho, as part of the Quartz Hill boys 200 free relay team, hit the exact time for CIF automatic, finishing 16th with a time of 1:33.62.
The Quartz Hill boys medley relay team dropped time to earn CIF consideration, finishing 17th with a time of 1:45.18.
Sebastian Petho also swam a CIF consideration time in the 100 backstroke, finishing 15th with a time of 56.64, the second fastest time in school history.
The Quartz Hill girls finished 12th out of 30 teams and the Quartz Hill boys were 23rd out of 28 teams.
“Bittersweet meet,” Quartz Hill coach Brian Reed said. “This will be the last time we swim in that pool. They are opening a new pool in January 2023, so next year we will get to be a brand new pool. That is exciting, but we had had so many amazing memories in this pool. We’ve had school records set there, league records set there. It was hard to say goodbye to that pool, but again, excited about the new pool.”
Quartz Hill will complete on Thursday for its final Golden League dual meet of the season, against Antelope Valley at Marie Kerr Pool at 3:30 p.m.
Baseball
Quartz Hill 16, Simi Valley 3
QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill baseball team defeated Simi Valley 16-3 on Saturday at Quartz Hill High School in the last game of the El Camino Tournament.
The Royals (17-7, 10-0) was led by senior Chuck Lang at the plate. Lang finished a home run shy of the cycle, going 3-for-4, with a double, a triple and five RBIs.
Quartz Hill senior Gus Swaner was 3-for-3 with three RBIs.
Quartz Hill junior starting pitcher Logan Reddemann struck out three strikeouts in five innings, giving up three runs on five hits and no walks.
Reddemann was one of three Quartz Hill batters with two hits. Reddemann was 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs, Dominick Lee finished 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI and Esteban Sepulveda was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Quartz Hill returns to Golden League play on Wednesday against Eastside.
Paraclete 2, Venice 0
CERRITOS — The Paraclete baseball team defeated Venice 2-0 on Saturday in the St. Paul Tournament.
The Spirits (16-7) were led on the mound by starting pitcher Caden Cincis, who improved to 3-1 on the season.
Cincis struck out three batters in 6.2 shutout innings, giving up four walks and two hits.
Paraclete relief pitcher Ryder Edwards earned a save, striking out the last batter with runners on first and second.
Chase Chapman, Jacoby Madise, Julian Cuevas and Cameron Estes all had hits for Paraclete.
Nomar Vazquez and Chapman scored the two runs for the Spirits.
Paraclete will play Cerritos on Monday.
