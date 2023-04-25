 Skip to main content
High School Sports Roundup

Royals golf stays unbeaten in Golden League

Quartz Hill’s Tayden Ramos

Contributed photo

Quartz Hill’s Tayden Ramos putts during a makeup Golden League match against Knight, Lancaster and Littlerock on Monday at Antelope Valley Country Club. Ramos led the tournament with a 38.

 

PALMDALE — The Quartz Hill boys golf team went 3-0 in a four-school Golden League makeup match on Monday at Antelope Valley Country Club.

The Royals (18-0) posted a team score of 212. Knight finished 2-1 with a score of 287 and Lancaster and Littlerock did not field enough players for team scores.

