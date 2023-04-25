Royals golf stays unbeaten in Golden League

PALMDALE — The Quartz Hill boys golf team went 3-0 in a four-school Golden League makeup match on Monday at Antelope Valley Country Club.
The Royals (18-0) posted a team score of 212. Knight finished 2-1 with a score of 287 and Lancaster and Littlerock did not field enough players for team scores.
League average leader Tayden Ramos shot a 38 for Quartz Hill, followed by teammates Jonah Grado (43), Connor Jazwiecki (43), Kerrington Ambrose (44), Cody Breuklander (44) and Blake Rawlings (47).
“We have a few areas to work on as a team, but I like what I’m seeing out on the course,” QH coach Dan Pratt said.
The Royals have one more Golden League match on Thursday at Antelope Valley Country Club before the league finals next week.
