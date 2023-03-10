 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High School and College Sports Roundup

Royals golf starts strong in Golden League

  • 0
QH boys golf

Courtesy of Dan Pratt

The Quartz Hill boys golf team opened the Golden League season with a team score of 202 and wins over Palmdale, Highland and Littlerock on Thursday at Rancho Vista Golf Club.

PALMDALE — The Quartz Hill boys golf team opened the Golden League season with wins against Palmdale, Highland and Littlerock on Thursday at Rancho Vista Golf Course.

The Royals posted a team score of 202 and Palmdale shot 295 to post wins over Highland and Littlerock, who did not field full teams.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.