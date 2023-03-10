Royals golf starts strong in Golden League

PALMDALE — The Quartz Hill boys golf team opened the Golden League season with wins against Palmdale, Highland and Littlerock on Thursday at Rancho Vista Golf Course.
The Royals posted a team score of 202 and Palmdale shot 295 to post wins over Highland and Littlerock, who did not field full teams.
Quartz Hill’s Tayden Ramos led all golfers with a 32 and was followed by teammates Kerrington Ambrose (41), Blake Rawlings (42), Michael Farnes (43) and Cody Breuklander (44).
“Tayden has been playing well the last month and it showed today,” Quartz Hill coach Dan Pratt said. “The season is young, but we started out well. I have a great group of boys and enjoy coaching them.”
Littlerock’s DJ Burras tied for fifth with a 44.
Benjamin Hernandez led the Falcons with a 54 followed by teammates Jacob Olivares (55), Jeremy Rubio (57), Elijah Joseph (59) and Benjamin Mejia Lopez (70).
Jacob Hardy led the Bulldogs with a 60.
Quartz Hill plays at Calabasas Country Club on Monday, before facing Littlerock, Lancaster and Knight in a GL match on Tuesday at Crystalaire Country Club.
High School Softball
Paraclete 18, Serra 1 (5)
PALMDALE — The Paraclete softball team opened play in its new league, the Camino Real League, with an 18-1, five-inning victory over Serra on Thursday at Marie Kerr Park.
Paraclete pitcher Shaylee Scripter allowed two hits, a walk and a run in the first inning and never allowed a runner the rest of the game. She struck out 10 batters.
“She shut it down and did a good job,” Paraclete coach Margaret Neill said.
Scripter also had three hits, including a double and two-run home run.
Katelyn Young also had three hits for the Spirits, while Kadynce Ruane recorded three hits, including a triple, and drove in four runs.
Paraclete is currently scheduled to play two games at noon and 2 p.m. on Saturday, weather permitting, at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park. The Spirits and Highland will both be playing Kennedy and Granada Hills, picking up two games from the Quartz Hill Tournament that was canceled last weekend.
Boys Volleyball
Desert Christian 3, SCC 0
LANCASTER — The Desert Christian boys volleyball team swept a Heritage League match against Santa Clarita Christian 25-12, 25-19, 25-15 on Thursday at Desert Christian High School.
The Knights improved to 6-0 overall and 5-0 in league.
Desert Christian sophomore setter Colt Schmidt led the Knights with 36 assists, seven kills and four blocks and senior outside hitter Cade Schmidt had 24 kills and three aces.
Desert Christian senior outside Sean Worrell added eight kills, junior middle Zachary Bell had three blocks, one kill and 14 serves, freshman defensive specialist Justin Green finished with one ace on 20 serves and freshman libero Isaac Muralles added one ace on 10 serves.
Desert Christian will host Bakersfield Christian for a non-league match on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Women’s College Tennis
Bakersfield 9, AVC 0
BAKERSFIELD — The Antelope Valley College women’s tennis team dropped a Western State Conference match 9-0 to Bakersfield on Thursday in Bakersfield.
AVC No. 1 singles player Sydney Bush, No. 2 Naia Smithley, No. 4 Julie Tejeda and No. 5 Ari Avina all lost their matches by identical 6-1, 6-1 scores. No. 3 singles player Nicole Padilla fell 6-0, 6-1 and No. 6 singles player Emily Lopez lost 6-0, 6-3.
In doubles, Bush and Smithley lost 8-3, Padilla and Tejada lost 8-1 and Avina and Lopez lost 8-2.
“Today, it was just one of those days where we went deep in each game score-wise,” AVC coach Justin Webb said, adding the games went to deuce more often than not.
He said the Marauders (5-7, 3-5 WSC) need to work on winning those pivotal points, but added the players are improving.
“Our tennis is continuing to improve,” Webb said. “We’ll keep working until we get it right.”
AVC plays host to LA Mission on Tuesday at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.