Royals golf finishes unbeaten in league

LLANO — The Quartz Hill girls golf team continued its unbeaten streak in Golden League play with wins over Antelope Valley, Palmdale and Eastside on Tuesday at Crystalaire.
The Royals shot 223 as a team, while Antelope Valley shot 360. Palmdale and Eastside did not field enough players for team scores.
Quartz Hill junior Kylie Warner led all golfers with an even-par 36 in the nine-hole tournament. She is the defending Golden League individual champion and has the lowest average in the league this season.
Taylor Waters followed with a 44 for the Royals, while Terry Muller and Rylin Rasposas each shot 46 and Alyssa Castellanos recorded a 51.
Palmdale’s Adamarie Quintanilla shot a 68 lead her team and was followed by Kiara Obando (69) and Grace Wiggins (70).
Antelope Valley’s Destiny Conner, Tatyana Edwards, Emily Granados, Yani Howard and Yazmin Morales all ended with 72, while Eastside’s three golfers did not finish.
This was the final regular season match for the four teams. The top 16 golfers in the league will compete for a chance to play at CIF Individuals in a two-day tournament next week. The tournament will begin Tuesday at Crystalaire and finish Thursday at Rancho Vista Golf Course.
Girls Tennis
Lancaster 11, Knight 7
LANCASTER — The Lancaster girls tennis team swept all nine doubles sets and won two key singles matches to defeat Knight 11-7 on Tuesday at Antelope Valley College.
Kaelin Vasquez and Arianett Avina, playing at No. 1 doubles for the Eagles, swept their three sets, 6-0, 6-4, 6-1, while the No. 2 team of Lucia Perez and Stephanie Lara won 6-0, 6-2, 6-1 and No. 3 Emily Lopez and Katie Secaida recorded a 6-0, 6-0, 6-3 sweep.
The Hawks were stronger in singles, but Lancaster’s No. 1 single player Genesis Vasquez eked out a 6-4 victory and No. 3 Lucy Chaney won a 6-2 set to put the Eagles ahead.
Knight’s No. 2 singles player Kalkidan Samuel picked up a 6-3, 7-5, 6-3 sweep, while Marie Llosa won all three of her sets at 6-0 at No. 3 singles.
No. 1 singles player Caroline Given recorded a 6-2 win.
Knight plays Littlerock on Thursday at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, while Lancaster takes on Highland at AVC.
Quartz Hill 17, Eastside 1
LANCASTER — The Quartz Hill girls tennis team defeated Eastside 17-1 on Tuesday at Antelope Valley High School.
Eastside’s Mary Williams picked up the only point for her team, but played two other strong matches at No. 1 singles. Williams won a 6-0 set and lost 7-5 and 6-4 sets.
Quartz Hill’s Chela Nilo posted a 7-5, 6-0, 6-1 sweep at No. 1 singles, while No. 3 Jocelyn Ortega also picked up a sweep, 6-0, 6-0, 6-4, and No. 2 Keiley Duran won two sets, 6-2, 6-3.
Quartz Hill’s No. 1 doubles team of Skylar Antoniewicz and Elizabeth Lewelling stayed unbeaten in Golden League play with a 6-2, 6-1, 6-0 sweep.
The No. 2 team of Emilie Heckenliable and Kelsey Moholt won 6-1, 6-2, 6-0, while No. 3 Katie Lyndsay and Kate McPherson picked up a 6-2, 6-0, 6-1 sweep.
The Royals play at Antelope Valley on Thursday, while Eastside plays at Palmdale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.