PALMDALE — The Quartz Hill girls golf team started the season strong with an 85-stroke victory over Saugus in a non-league match at Rancho Vista Golf Course on Tuesday.
The Royals, who shot 217 to Saugus’ 302, were led by reigning Golden League champion Kylie Warner, who picked up an even-par 36 on the course.
Two strokes behind Warner was teammate Terry Muller, who shot a 41. She was just a few strokes away from a 39, but a couple of bogeys and a double bogey on the last hole left her at 41. She’s only hoping to improve from here.
“I’m looking forward to just getting better in general,” Muller said. “I feel like I’m improving just practicing with my teammates.”
She said she’s also looking forward to competing with her teammates this season.
“Just hanging out with my friends on the team and watching them get better,” Muller said.
Quartz Hill’s Taylor Waters was third overall with a 42, while freshman Rylin Raposas was fourth overall with a 43 and Samantha Redifer rounded out the scoring with a 55.
Brooke Maxwell had the low for Saugus, shooting a 44 for fifth overall.
The Royals will be looking to repeat as league champions this season and make it back to the team and individual playoffs. The Royals finished third in the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 championships in the spring, while Warner reached the CIF/SCGA Southern California Girls High School Golf Championships and finished 43rd in Southern California.
The Royals also sent five golfers to the individual playoffs in the spring, including Warner, Waters, Sabrina Redifer, Samantha Redifer and Muller.
Girls Volleyball
Rosamond 3, Vasquez 1
ROSAMOND — The Rosamond girls volleyball team won its second consecutive match to open the season, defeating visiting Vasquez High in four sets on Monday night at Rosamond High.
The Roadrunners improved to 2-0 with the 25-10, 25-23, 17-25, 25-17 win over the Mustangs.
Rosamond was led by Amber Jordan and Kaedance Collette who had seven kills apiece, Kylee Eubanks-Hemme added six kills.
The Roadrunners had another great serving night, recording 23 aces as a team. Libero Alexy Finch led in aces with six, sophomore setter Reese Ullrich finished with 17 assists.
On the defensive side, Collette had two stuff blocks and Finch had nine digs.
“Rosamond’s win was a real team effort with everyone contributing in some way,” Rosamond coach Rebecca Eubanks said.
Rosamond was scheduled to host Eastside High on Tuesday night.
McFarland 3, Cal City 0
CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City girls volleyball team lost to a more experienced McFarland team, 25-7, 25-5, 25-15, at home on Tuesday.
“We really struggled with their serve and we really struggled with our serve,” Cal City coach Shane Moore said, adding McFarland rarely made mistakes.
Elizabeth Lynch led the Ravens (0-2) with four kills.
“We’re just going to continue to grow and as we get more experience, we’ll be more competitive,” Moore said.
California City’s next match is its High Desert League opener against Rosamond on Sept. 7.
Girls Tennis
Golden Valley 18, Lancaster 0
SANTA CLARITA — The Lancaster girls tennis team came up against an experienced Golden Valley squad and lost 18-0 to open the season on Tuesday.
Stephanie Lara and Lucia Perez Mendoza fought a tough match against Golden Valley’s Erica Han and Helennah Barry, but fell just short of the win, 7-5.
“I’m glad to have the girls back on the court playing normal matches,” Lancaster coach David Garcia said. “Today’s match was a great opportunity for our girls to see the competition out there and be motivated to get better. We are hoping to take this as a learning experience and do better next match.”
The Eagles’ singles lineup was Janine Olorvida, Genesis Vasquez and Kristin Linares.
Lancaster’s Precious Olowosagba and Katie Secaida played at No. 1 doubles, with Kaelin Vasquez and Emily Lopez at No. 2 and Perez Mendoza started with partner Arianett Avina at No. 3 doubles before teaming up with Lara for the next two sets.
The Eagles will play host to Vasquez next Tuesday at 3 p.m. at Antelope Valley College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.